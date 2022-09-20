Former Macomb public works boss Marrocco pleads guilty in corruption probe

PORT HURON — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted extortion in federal court in a years-long corruption probe in the county that netted more than 20 people.

Marrocco, 74, entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland in Port Huron.

Attorneys agreed to a cap of 16 months in prison. If Cleland exceeds 16 months at the time of sentencing, Marrocco has the right to withdraw his guilty plea.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 26, but may be rescheduled. Cleland said the case may be disposed of before the end of the year.

Marrocco was indicted in May 2020 and was thought to be a key figure in the corruption probe that brought down an ex-garbage tycoon and towing titan as well as several local politicians.

Marrocco, whose alleged extortion scheme ran from 1994 through 2016, was charged with two counts of extortion and one count of attempted extortion. Prosecutors alleged he used an aide and others to shake down builders and contractors for donations to his fundraisers. If they didn't cough up the money, the indictment said, Marrocco retaliated by holding up building permits, denying payment to vendors and refusing to award contracts to firms.

He pleaded guilty of pressuring a developer in the spring of 2016 to purchase tickets to a fundraiser.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

