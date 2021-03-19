Former Madera police officer charged with giving unauthorized records

A former Madera police officer has been charged with providing unauthorized records to someone while he worked for the police department last year, investigators said on Thursday.

Video Transcript

- Developing now, Live at Five. A former Madera police officer has been charged with providing unauthorized records to someone while working for the police department. Madera police say they first learned of possible criminal conduct by Anthony Martinez in December, when he was still with the Department. The Madera County Sheriff's Office then launched a criminal investigation, and police started their own internal investigation. Martinez was placed on administrative leave January 10, and he resigned two days later. On March 8 he pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of giving unauthorized records to a contact he knew from work.

GINO CHIARAMONTE: It's the personal information that the state holds on individuals, and police departments have the ability to obtain information to use it for criminal investigations. But it's on a need-to-know, right-to-know. Without that information we cannot provide that to a third party, whether it be a friend or someone just requesting specific information on a person.

- Martinez was with the department for four years and worked as a patrol officer and the SWAT team. In a statement the Madera Police department said Martinez's behavior was quote "Absolutely inappropriate," and that officers are extremely upset over that behavior.