A former Madison Cawthorn staffer called the congressman a 'bad person' and 'habitual liar,' and claimed his district office had 'more liquor bottles than they do water bottles'

A former district staffer for Rep. Madison Cawthorn has called the congressman a "habitual liar."

"As far as the candidate himself, I mean, he's just a bad person," the staffer said on a recorded call.

She said she witnessed his district office having "more liquor bottles than they do water bottles."

A former district staffer for North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn has called the lawmaker a "bad person" and a "habitual liar."

"As far as the candidate himself, I mean, he's just a bad person," said former Cawthorn staffer Lisa Wiggins in a secretly recorded phone call with David Wheeler, the president of a political action committee called "Fire Madison Cawthorn."

"He's a habitual liar and he's going to say and do anything he can to your face but behind your back, he's completely opposite," she added.

While the recording was made without Wiggins' knowledge, North Carolina has a "one-party consent" wiretapping law that allows one party to record calls without the other party's knowledge.

The recording was uploaded to the Fire Madison Cawthorn PAC's website on Monday and subsequently reported on by Smoky Mountain News, a local media outlet.

During the call, Wiggins said Cawthorn was barely reachable by his constituents and that there was "no way you can get a meeting with him unless he's trying to pull some votes."

She also noted that she had personally closed many of the congressman's district offices because he did not have enough caseworkers to man them.

"I know that because I drove and closed them all," Wiggins said. "He didn't care, he doesn't care about his constituents. He does not care."

She also remarked that Cawthorn's district office had "more liquor bottles than they do water bottles" and that employees were "drinking like crazy."

"People need to know how this man really is," Wiggins told Wheeler. "He's still got a lot of people fooled."

A representative for Cawthorn did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider. However, The Hill obtained a brief statement from Cawthorn spokesman Luke Ball, who called Wiggin's accusations "verifiably false."

"We believe these comments potentially amount to defamation of character and are exploring options to ensure the Congressman's name emerges from these slanderous remarks unscathed," Ball said, per the outlet.

The new allegations about Cawthorn come after a rough month for the North Carolina congressman.

In March, Cawthorn was publicly chastised by the Republican Party's leaders for claiming that he witnessed "sexual perversion" in DC, with members of Washington's elite inviting him to orgies and doing cocaine in front of him.

In response, Cawthorn has criticized the GOP's leaders for "weakening" the GOP's platform and blamed the media for the furor over his comments.

