Former Madison County councilman accused of rape may be in Gatlinburg area

Sep. 12—ANDERSON — United States Marshals Service and Indiana State Police officials are asking people in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area to help locate former Madison County Councilman Steve Sumner, who is charged with rape of a minor.

The Knoxville television station WVLT has posted a picture of Sumner and Sharon Bailey Wood Barker, who is believed to be traveling with and assisting Sumner.

Sumner, 55, is wanted in Madison County on 13 criminal charges for sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16 which were filed in 2020.

If convicted, Sumner is facing a possible sentence ranging from 10 to 57 years and maximum fines of up to $120,000.

Barker, who is 5'7″, weighs 125 pounds, and has blonde hair, which she may have dyed.

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking the public's assistance in locating Sumner.

Sumner has been in and may still be in the Gatlinburg area, according to Tennessee Crime Stopper officials. He also has connections with Waynesville, North Carolina and Maryland.

Tennessee officials said Sumner has a history of participating in the Nazarene Church in Montana and Colorado. He may also be working as a handyman.

Sumner failed to appear for a court hearing in July and the Madison County Prosecutor's office has filed two additional felony charges of failure to appear.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said last week the U.S. Marshal's office and the Indiana State Police are seeking information on Sumner's whereabouts.

Once apprehended Madison County officials will seek to return Sumner to Indiana.

The charging information for the rape charge states that between July, 1, 2020, and Aug. 4, 2020, Sumner did knowingly or intentionally have sexual contact with a girl under the age of 16 when the person was compelled by force or the imminent threat of force.

Following his arrest in December, Sumner said he was innocent of the charges.

Sumner was elected to the Madison County Council from District 2 in 2018 and resigned from his seat on the council in 2021.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.