Former Madison County deputy receives life sentence in 2019 murder of UGA student

Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, right, with his father, Steve Cloer, on a trip out west. Cloer was an outdoor enthusiast who took to hiking and rock climbing.

A former deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced to life in prison Monday on a day when family members of the murder victim described in court the dark shadow of their own life sentence that has them in a prison of “heartbreak, sadness, anguish and despair.”

Winford “Trey” Adams III, 34, entered guilty pleas to felony murder and aggravated assault in Clarke County Superior Court. In a negotiated sentence, Judge Lisa Lott imposed a life sentence along with a concurrent 10-year prison term for the assault.

Adams, dressed in jail garb with his arms and legs in shackles, expressed remorse for the crime. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

Adams pleaded guilty to the murder of Benjamin Lloyd Cloer, a 26-year-old University of Georgia graduate student who was three weeks from graduating with a degree in artificial intelligence. UGA awarded him the degree posthumously.

The slaying occurred Nov. 10, 2019, at Cloer’s home on Jefferson Road after he received a visit from Adams’ wife, Charlotte Ann Adams.

Cloer was having a cookout with friends from his job at UGA and Charlotte Adams arrived early, according to the family. Believing his wife was having an affair, Adams told Athens-Clarke police detectives he followed his wife to the house through a phone app.

After Adams entered the house with a pistol in hand, Cloer fled, but was shot in the hand and twice in the back, according to Western Circuit Assistant District Attorney Gerald Henderson.

Cloer was not having an affair with Adams’ wife, but her visit and knowing she had a jealous husband produced a dangerous situation, according to Cloer's family.

In what Lott considered “a glaring issue” in the case, Cloer had collapsed in a neighboring yard, but medics could not reach him for an extended period due to Adams barricading himself in the house and keeping police at bay with his firearms, including a shotgun.

Cloer was still alive as he was transported to a hospital, but died there.

Story continues

The plea was negotiated through the prosecutor’s office with defense lawyers Jimmy Webb of Elberton and Mayes Davison of Royston. Among charges dismissed in the agreement were home invasion and aggravated assault, the latter resulting from a threat against Adams' wife. She was consulted and agreed with the negotiated plea, Henderson said.

The house along Jefferson Road in Athens where Benjamin Cloer was living when he was slain in November 2019. Photo taken the day after the murder.

Lott said that in accepting the plea bargain she strongly considered the fact that Cloer’s family was in agreement with the sentence out of a desire for closure.

Immediate family members described the impact that the slaying has had on their lives, including Cloer’s sister, Lesa Turner of London, England, who spoke to the court through online video. During her testimony and that of Cloer’s parents, Adams looked directly at them as he appeared to listen intently.

Cloer's sister, who is 10 years older, told of the “darkness I carry” and how it has changed her life to the point “I grieve for the person I wanted to be.”

Cloer’s mother, Deborah Cloer, who lives in California, described a deep emotional toll and how she has dealt with anger not only for Adams, but with God. People tell her that time heals, but “that is a lie,” she said. Since her son's death, she has had two vehicle accidents and has been reprimanded for missing so many days at work as the stress has affected her physically.

Benjamin Lloyd Cloer holds his Pomona College diploma from the Southern California school where, according to its website, less than 7 percent of those applying are admitted.

“I want to thank you for pleading guilty and that you will have forgiveness from God,” she said looking straight at Adams. She and her ex-husband divorced about 20 years ago.

Cloer’s father, Steve Cloer, gave a detailed testimony about his son, an honor graduate at Norcross High School in Gwinnett County and Pomona College in California, where he earned a degree in neuroscience.

Outside academics, Cloer had a love for camping, hiking and rock climbing.

These attributes were described in detail by the father, who also recounted the day of his son’s slaying. Steve Cloer and a friend were in the Northeast Georgia mountains scouting out places to camp, which he planned to relay to his son.

Cloer described the anxiety about receiving a telephone call from the hospital that his son was in critical condition for a reason not disclosed. He told how after arriving at the hospital, a surgeon told him, “I’m sorry to tell you, but your son didn’t survive.”

Cloer reminded Adams of what happened after the shooting that likely led to his death.

“While my son was lying there in a pool of his own blood flowing and removing the life from his body, you kept medical first responders at bay, worried only about yourself and having to confront the consequences of your actions,” he said.

‘When you pulled that trigger you sentenced me to life, with a huge burden of grief to carry with me every minute of every day for the rest of my life. You gave the same sentence to Lloyd’s mother, to his grandmother, to his sister,” Cloer told the defendant.

“Can you imagine seeing your son healthy, happy and full of life and the next time you see him he’s six pounds of dust in a plastic bag,” the father said.

The emotional pain of losing his son remains difficult “865 days since Lloyd was murdered by you,” the father said.

The mother and father both gave Lott statements and photos to place with the court file.

Adams, who was living in Comer at the time, had worked for the sheriff’s office slightly more than a year, and about three years previously at the Statesboro Police Department. He was off duty at the time of the slaying.

Adams told the judge he wanted to make a statement and after a long pause, he acknowledged that anything he said would not help anyone there or make anything better.

“I am sorry,” he said. “I just hope that at some point everyone can find peace even if it takes time.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Ex-deputy pleads guilty, gets life sentence in UGA student's slaying