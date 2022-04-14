Former Madison County Detention Center captain pleads guilty to assault of inmate

Apr. 14—Gregory Evans, 50, a former captain with the Madison County Detention Center, pled guilty on Wednesday to using unreasonable force against a detainee and violating the inmate's civil rights.

According to court documents and admissions made during the plea hearing, Evans was escorting the victim (identified by initials E.B. in court documents) down a hallway when Evans grabbed E.B. out of anger, strangled him, and repeatedly punched him.

Evans's assault caused E.B. to lose consciousness, and Evans then punched E.B. in the back and face while E.B. was unconscious.

E.B. suffered a broken jaw as a result of the assault.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Evans was aware chokeholds were banned at Madison County Detention Center and punching and strangling E.B. out of anger was an unreasonable use of force.

Following the assault, Evans falsified an incident report and made false statements to the FBI. Specifically, Evans falsely claimed he had ordered E.B. to turn around prior to the assault, that E.B. ignored his commands, and he deliberately omitted the fact he had strangled E.B.

"The defendant is being held accountable for using excessive force to assault and strangle a man out of anger," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said on Wednesday. "The Civil Rights Division will continue to investigate and prosecute law enforcement officials who deprive individuals of their Constitutional rights."

"When members of law enforcement engage in excessive force, they not only victimize an individual but do grave disservice to the dedicated work of so many others who honorably serve the public," U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV for the Eastern District of Kentucky said. "Investigating and prosecuting this conduct is critically important, both to the victims and the Constitutional rights of all individuals."

"Corrections officers have extremely difficult jobs; however, our community demands these officers conduct themselves professionally," Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the FBI Louisville Field Office said. "Today's guilty plea is a reminder that the FBI and the Department of Justice will aggressively investigate and prosecute public officials found to have abused those they have been sworn to protect."

The crime Evans pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Evans is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29.

This case was investigated by the FBI's Lexington RA, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Dembo for the Eastern District of Kentucky and Trial Attorney Andrew Manns of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.