Former Madison County resident pleads to child abuse crimes in federal court

A repeat child sex offender who once lived in Madison County pleaded guilty recently in U.S. District Court in Macon to federal charges of possessing child abuse materials.

Kenneth Scott Queen, 35, of Forsyth entered guilty pleas to two counts of possessing child sexual materials and one count of failing to register as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced this week.

Queen faces a sentence of up to 50 years in federal prison and a lifetime on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Court Judge Marc Treadwell is scheduled to impose a sentence on July 13.

'He didn't have a family but us': Former UGA police reflects on solving baby's murder

Oconee Blotter: Walmart shoplifting suspect flees to Athens, wrecks and runs

Queen, who has also lived in Dayton, Tenn., has a 2008 conviction of child molestation and sexual battery in Madison County. After the Georgia conviction, he was ordered to register as a sex offender for life, according to the federal document. In 2008, the judge in Madison County also banned Queen from Georgia, except for Fulton County.

After the conviction, the feds said he moved to Tennessee and legally registered as a sex offender. However, he later moved to Monroe County, Georgia, and in the summer of 2020 it was reported he was unlawfully tattooing children, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Federal authorities said officers in Monroe County seized graphic sexual material related to child abuse that was possessed by Queen. The Monroe County Reporter reported in August 2020 that the girls Queen was alleged to have tattooed were 16, 15, and 12 years old.

In the older Madison County case, Queen had pleaded guilty to committing indecent acts on two children under the age of 16 and was sentenced to 20 years on probation, according to court records.

The records show that in March 2009, he violated his probation and five years of his sentence was revoked and he was sent to the Department of Corrections. Then in April 2018, records were filed that he violated his lifetime probation again in Rhea County, Tenn., by living with a woman who had minor children.

By August 2020, the U.S. Marshal’s office sent a document to the Madison County courts seeking criminal records on Queen in connection with the federal case.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Former Madison County residents pleads to child crimes in federal court