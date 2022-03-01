Former Madison County sheriff candidate held in contempt of court

Mar. 1—ANDERSON — A former candidate for the Republican Party's nomination for sheriff has been placed in the Madison County Jail along with her son.

Alice Flowers and her son Jacob Flowers, 25, were taken into custody Monday on a contempt of court citation each from Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick.

Alice Flowers refused to participate in the booking process at the jail, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said if Flowers continues to not cooperate with the booking process, she will be listed as a "Jane Doe" and remain there until she agrees to the booking process.

Cummings said the prosecutor's office can request a court order compelling Flowers to identify herself, and if she refuses, she can be charged with obstruction of justice.

In the contempt order, Judge Norrick wrote that Alice Flowers interrupted her son's Monday trial readiness proceeding and refused to obey a direct order to refrain from speaking.

Alice Flowers continued to address the court in regard to an unrelated case in another court.

"I hope that you do find me in contempt and jail me," Alice Flowers said.

She is to report for a hearing Tuesday.

The Madison County Election Board voted unanimously last week to remove Flowers from the primary ballot because she is not a registered voter.

Anderson police arrested Jacob Flowers in June on felony charges of battery on a public safety officer and resisting law enforcement by the use of a vehicle. He is also charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

On Dec. 8, Jacob Flowers dismissed his defense attorney for the June charges and informed the court that he would represent himself in the case.

He appeared in Madison Circuit Court Division 5 for a trial readiness hearing Monday. His trial is set for March 15.

Jacob Flowers refused to sit at the defense attorney's table in the courtroom and continued to address the court from the public seating area.

Story continues

He also continued to speak about an unrelated matter to the court proceedings and continued to ignore directives from Judge Norrick to bring himself into compliance.

Jacob Flowers will appear before Norrick on Tuesday on the contempt of court citation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Jacob Flowers was arrested June 20 after fleeing from officers at Bourbon Street Bar. They originally asked him to leave after causing a commotion. He left the area, and police did, too.

He returned a short time later. When police also returned, he fled the scene in a car, accelerated through the parking lot and was eventually boxed in by patrol cars and parked vehicles.

He then refused to comply with officers' directions to get on the ground, the affidavit said. Police used a stun gun to help them subdue Flowers.

He kicked a medic in the jaw while a stun gun probe was being removed and also spit on the officers, according to the affidavit. The car he was driving was unregistered, and the license plate belonged on a different vehicle.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.