Former Madison County sheriff candidate gets 72 hours in jail for contempt of court

Mar. 1—ANDERSON — A former candidate for the Republican Party's nomination for sheriff has been sentenced to serve 72 hours for contempt of court.

Alice Flowers, 51, and her son Jacob Flowers, 25, were taken into custody Monday on charges of contempt of court by Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick.

On Tuesday, Norrick sentenced both to serve 72 hours at the Madison County jail and they will be released in 48 hours.

Alice Flowers who initially refused to be formally booked into the jail said she would comply with Norrick's order that she be processed into the jail.

John Eisle, deputy Madison County Prosecutor, asked Norrick to keep Flowers incarcerated if she refused to be booked-in at the jail.

Jacob Flowers wanted his mother to be appointed as attorney in his pending criminal case, he said.

Norrick said he couldn't appoint Alice Flowers as attorney because she doesn't have a license to practice law in Indiana.

"I appreciate you're a mother and care about your son," Norrick said, "but you continued to interrupt."

Both Alice and Jacob Flowers during a court hearing Monday wanted Norrick to comment on a case that was not assigned to his court.

"That will be handled in another court," Norrick said. "It has no bearing on this case."

The Madison County Election Board voted unanimously last week to remove Alice Flowers from the primary ballot because she is not a registered voter.

Jacob Flowers was arrested last June by Anderson police on felony charges of battery on a public safety officer and resisting law enforcement by the use of a vehicle. He is also charged with misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.

Jacob Flowers indicated he intends to hire an attorney in the criminal case and Norrick said he would appoint a public defender if necessary.

A new trial date of June 28 was set.

