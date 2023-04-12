Former Madison County union boss pleads guilty to stealing more than $200,000 to gamble

The former president of the Alton chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees labor union admitted involvement in the transportation of stolen money after he was caught embezzling more than $200,000 from the organization.

Byron Clemons, Sr., 35, of Alton, pleaded guilty to one count of Interstate Transportation of Stolen Money in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Tuesday.

“Labor unions exist to promote the interests of the working men and women who make up their ranks. But instead of promoting the interests of his members, Clemons used his position to enrich himself and get cash to gamble at casinos,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Cutchin. “I commend the efforts of our partners at the U.S. Department of Labor for their diligent work in investigating this case and ensuring that Clemons is brought to justice.”

Clemons, who was employed by the Illinois Department of Human Services, served as president of AFSCME’s Local 124 in Alton from June 2017 through January 2022. Between February 2021 and January 2022, he withdrew a total of $202,100 from the union’s U.S. Bank account, according to court documents.

He used the funds to gamble at casinos and pay personal expenses, the records say. On one occasion, he took $2,029.28 in stolen cash to prevent his vehicle from being repossessed. On another, he withdrew $10,000 from the union account and used it in an attempt to win back $15,000 in stolen funds he lost gambling.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 20, 2023, at the U.S. District Courthouse in Benton.

Agents with the U.S. Department of Labor-Office of the Inspector General and the Office of Labor-Management Standards contributed to the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Verseman is prosecuting the case.