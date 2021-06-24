Former Madison Twp. fire chief sentenced to prison for child sex crimes

Jun. 23—A former Madison Twp. fire chief has been sent to prison for child sex crimes after pleading guilty to assaults of three victims dating back to 1998.

Ronald E. Miller, 69, of Preble County Line Road in Madison Twp., was sentenced in Butler County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday to 10 years in prison by Judge Dan Haughey.

Miller pleaded guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition involving three victims under the age of 13, a third-degree felony.

The crimes were committed 1998, 2002 and 2020 to February 2021, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile.

He was arrested by the Butler County Sheriff's Office and originally charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. He admitted his crimes in a bill of information, which means the case did not go to a grand jury for indictment consideration. A bill of information is a waiver of grand jury indictment and an agreement on the charges.

Miller faced a maximum of 15 years in prison. He has been held in the Butler County Jail since shortly after his arrest in lieu of $380,000 bond since his arrest in February

As part of the plea agreement, victims who have been identified but are outside the statue of limitations for charges to be pursued, were permitted to make a victim impact statement at sentencing.

Sheriff's detectives received a complaint, served a search warrant at Miller's house, questioned him, arrested him on Feb. 14.

Miller confessed to detectives, according to court documents obtained by the Journal-News.

The Madison Twp. Fire Department said Miller has not been an active member of the department in more than 20 years in a statement posted on social media.

"We are disappointed to hear of these allegations and our thoughts and prayers are with those involved," the department stated on its Facebook page.