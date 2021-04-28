Former Madison Twp. fire chief pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Apr. 28—A former Madison Twp. fire chief who was arrested in February has pleaded guilty to child sex charges.

Ronald E. Miller, 69, of Preble County Line Road in Madison Twp., entered guilty pleas Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court to three counts of gross sexual imposition involving three victims under the age of 13, a third-degree felony.

He was arrested by the Butler County Sheriff's Office and originally charged with two counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. He admitted his crimes in a bill of information, which means the case did not go to a grand jury for indictment consideration. A bill of information is a waiver of grand jury indictment and an agreement on the charges.

The crimes were committed 1998, 2002 and 2020 to February 2021, according to Butler County Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Heile.

Miller faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. Judge Dan Haughey set sentencing for June 22. Miller remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $380,000 bond.

As part of the plea agreement victims who have been identified but are outside the statue of limitations for charges to be pursued, will be permitted to make victim impact statements at sentencing.

Sheriff's detectives received a complaint, served a search warrant at Miller's house, questioned him, arrested him and booked him into the Middletown City Jail on Feb. 14.

Miller confessed to detectives, according to court documents obtained by the Journal-News.

The Madison Twp. Fire Department said Miller has not been an active member of the department in more than 20 years in a statement posted on social media.

"We are disappointed to hear of these allegations and our thoughts and prayers are with those involved," the department stated on its Facebook page.