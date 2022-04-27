Former Madrid-Waddington teacher charged with stalking

Apr. 27—MADRID — A former Madrid-Waddington Central School teacher is facing a misdemeanor stalking charge.

State police say they charged William J. Roome, 58, with fourth-degree stalking on April 19.

State police say they investigated multiple complaints from an alleged victim, who claimed Mr. Roome harassed and made unwanted contact with them on numerous occasions, despite two stay-away orders of protection.

Troopers added that "the incidents have been ongoing since February 2022."

Mr. Roome was charged and released with an appearance ticket for Waddington Town Court.

Mr. Roome was previously charged with stalking and harassment in July 2018, and stalking in March 2021.

In March, Mr. Roome announced during the public comment portion of a St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting that he intended to run for the District 8 seat this year. He did not file nominating petitions in time to run on a party line.

District 8 Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, is not seeking reelection. Running for the seat as a Republican is Benjamin E. Hull, the former director of Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Center for Cancer Care.

The district includes the towns of Canton, Potsdam and Madrid.