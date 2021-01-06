Former Maduro general held on narcotrafficking charges now facing new investigation

Kevin G. Hall, Antonio Maria Delgado, Shirsho Dasgupta

A former Venezuelan general extradited to the United States under an indictment against 15 current and ex-members of the Maduro regime that leads the oil-rich country faces additional possible federal prosecution, lawyers revealed Wednesday during a court hearing.

The revelation involving former Major Gen. Cliver Alcalá Cordones, dropped in the middle of a largely procedural court hearing in his narcotrafficking case, added a fresh layer of intrigue to a case already bordering on surreal. One alleged co-conspirator has gone missing in Spain, and the allegations against the general involving bribery and cocaine smuggling are all separate from his self-described plotting of a revolution in exile.

In late March, Alcalá surrendered in Colombia and was extradited to the United States, weeks ahead of a botched May coup attempt in Venezuela that he had been instrumental in planning along with a Florida security company.

Is he a drug thug or a liberator?

Having publicly broken with the Maduro regime, he acknowledged in media interviews in early 2020 that he was working with former soldiers to liberate Venezuela.

Alcalá gave himself up in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, where he’d been living, shortly after the State Department offered a $10 million reward for his capture. He was flown to White Plains, N.Y., at which point he largely disappeared from public view. Alcalá is nowhere to be found on the public-facing Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate locator website.

The case against Alcalá, 59, is being closely watched because it is rare that the United States brings criminal charges against the top leadership of a foreign government. The U.S. indictment in March alleges Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his inner circle run a narco-state, and that Alcalá worked closely with the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, to move cocaine through Venezuela and out to the United States.

Also in that indictment was Hugo “The Chicken” Carvajal, a former Venezuelan intelligence chief who was detained in Spain last April on an outstanding U.S. arrest warrant from 2011. The State Department had offered a $10 million reward for him, too, and shortly before his detention he made a video calling on Venezuela’s armed forces to revolt against Maduro. Carvajal was slated to be extradited in November but vanished and has not been seen in public since.

Alex Saab also appears on the extradition wish-list. The Colombian businessman is wanted by federal prosecutors in South Florida on charges he swindled $350 million from the Venezuelan government and paid off officials for contracts.

Arrested in Cape Verde last June, Saab received a blow this week when a local appellate court there approved his extradition. His lawyers pledged to appeal to the highest court but Colombian news sites suggested that the businessmen with close ties to the Maduro regime appeared set for extradition.

Because federal courts are largely closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alcalá appeared by prison phone, speaking through an interpreter at a status hearing Wednesday held by Judge Alvin Kenneth Hellerstein, a senior district judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

A communication between Jordan Goudreau, self-described coup plotter, and an unidentified source. They discussed putting together a team to capture Nicol&#xe1;s Maduro and collect a $15 million reward.
A communication between Jordan Goudreau, self-described coup plotter, and an unidentified source. They discussed putting together a team to capture Nicolás Maduro and collect a $15 million reward.

The hearing ended almost as quickly as it started, when a government prosecutor informed Hellerstein that more time was needed to review documents in a separate investigation into Alcalá by a different government agency.

That was news, and sparked concern with Hellerstein. He appeared to worry about the selective release of documents that could hurt Alcalá’s ability to defend himself.

“They’re being filtered for you, someone is making the cut?” the judge asked, referring to the documents.

Prosecutor Matthew Laroche responded there was no filtering and that his office was reviewing all the documents to determine which were relevant to the broader U.S. case against Alcalá and the other 14 co-defendants.

The proceedings were pushed back to March 10 to allow time to review the records, and for Alcalá’s defense to receive more of what his lawyer suggested is already a massive number of documents.

This photo that came from the phone of self-describe coup leader Jordan Goudreau shows a whiteboard showing degrees of planning needed to execute the overthrow of the Maduro government
This photo that came from the phone of self-describe coup leader Jordan Goudreau shows a whiteboard showing degrees of planning needed to execute the overthrow of the Maduro government

“They have produced voluminous amounts of discovery so we have more than enough to go through,” said César de Castro, the New York-based lead defense attorney. Discovery is the process where parties share documents and information that might be presented at trial.

Prosecutors did not disclose anything about the other investigation involving Alcalá, but multiple people involved in the failed coup in May have acknowledged providing statements to the FBI. The FBI’s Tampa office seized money from Jordan Goudreau, whose firm Silvercorp USA was involved in the training of coup plotters, but later said it would return the cash. The FBI office has repeatedly declined comment on the matter.

Goudreau was featured in a joint investigation by the Miami Herald, El Nuevo Herald and McClatchy that detailed how the coup efforts came about with the knowledge of some in or tied to the Trump administration.

Survivors of the botched effort blame infiltration by the Maduro regime for the killing of participants and the capture and imprisonment of two Americans who worked with Goudreau — Luke Denman and Airan Berry.

Yacsy Alvarez, a Venezuelan translator with ties to Tampa, helped Goudreau communicate with Alcalá. She faces possible prosecution in Colombia for helping Goudreau and the general get weapons into the country for use in the failed coup.

Latest Stories

  • The Cheneys take on Trump

    One day before the U.S. roused itself from a holiday break, one of the most powerful families in Republican politics issued a double-barreled rebuke of President Trump.

  • California governor proposes $600 stimulus for low-income residents

    The cash support, which the governor included in a 2021-2022 state budget proposal, would go to Californians who qualify for a California Earned Income Tax Credit, with annual incomes of $30,000 or less, according to the governor's office. "Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads," Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement. "This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support -- for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief – and extend the eviction moratorium," he said.

  • Pakistani court orders rebuilding of destroyed Hindu temple

    Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered authorities Tuesday to rebuild a century-old Hindu temple that was vandalized and set on fire by a mob last week, drawing condemnation from the government and leaders of minority Hindus. The court ruled after authorities said they arrested more than 100 people for attacking the temple and several police officers were fired for neglecting to protect the structure. Supporters of Pakistan’s radical Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party and residents attacked the building after being incited by a local cleric who was opposed to the temple's planned renovation.

  • At Georgia rally, Trump sounds less certain that victory is at hand

    President Trump campaigned Monday night on behalf of two incumbent Republican senators whose defeat in runoff elections on Tuesday could cost the party its majority in the U.S. Senate and deliver a symbolic capstone to his own time in office. 

  • What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate

    If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff maintain their leads and win both up-for-grab Georgia Senate seats when the votes are all counted from Tuesday's election, the Senate will be split 50-50. Once Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sworn in on Jan. 20, Democrats will have 51 votes and control of the chamber — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will be majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will be minority leader, among other changes.> If everything stands here's some a look into a shift in Senate committee leadership. > > The following shift from ranking to chairman> > Banking, Housing, Urban Affairs: Sherrod Brown > > Budget: Bernie Sanders > > Finance: Ron Wyden > > HELP: Patty Murray > > Appropriations: Patrick Leahy> > — Yashar Ali (@yashar) January 6, 2021There have only been three other 50-50 Senate splits in U.S. history, mostly for short periods, The Washington Post reports, and it isn't clear how this one will work out. The last time the Senate was evenly divided, from January to June 2001, Democratic leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) and Republican leader Trent Lott (Miss.) reached a power-sharing agreement in which the committees were split evenly. Lott was majority leader from when Vice President Dick Cheney (R) took office until Democrats convinced Vermont Republican Jim Jeffords to switch parties, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority.For those six months, "I could have been a horse's rear, and said, 'We have the majority, the hell with you,'" Lott told the Post on Tuesday. "And we would have had daily warfare." The Senate could replicate that 2001 agreement, as McConnell suggested in 2016, but Lott is skeptical, given the increased polarization in the Senate. "Tom Daschle and I used to talk more in a day than Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do in a month of Sundays," he said.Either way, Democrats can use their 51 votes to set the Senate agenda, green-light President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet and other appointees, confirm federal judges and Supreme Court nominees, and pass certain budget-related items under the reconciliation process. Most other legislation needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster — which Democrats could also scrap but won't, thanks to objections from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and other moderates.Since Democrats also control the House, the Post's Dave Weigel notes, they can use the Congressional Review Act to kill any Trump administration regulations enacted in the past few months, as Republicans did liberally with Obama administration regulations in early 2017. If either Georgia Democrat loses, the Senate remains in GOP control.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement'

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Pakistani Shiites continue sit-in over killing of 11 miners

    Hundreds of minority Shiites continued a sit-in for a fourth straight day Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan to protest the killing of 11 Shiite Hazara coal miners by the Islamic State group. Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's request that the miners be buried, family members insisted they would do so only when Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.

  • Trump Pressures Pence to Overturn Election Results: ‘He Has the Absolute Right’

    President Trump on Wednesday again urged Mike Pence to "do the right thing" and send the electoral votes back to the states for recertification, though the vice president has no unilateral power to do so.During a "Save America" rally outside the White House, hours before a joint session of Congress will meet to tally Electoral College votes and affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Trump said that Pence "has the absolute right" to reject the certification."I hope Mike is going to do the right thing," he said. "Because if Mike Pence does the right thing we win the election," he said."States want to revote," he said. "The states got defrauded, they were given false info. They voted on it. Now they want to recertify. They want it back. All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify and we become president and you are the happiest people."The president continued to falsely claim that the election was "rigged" and that he won in a landslide."We will never give up," he said. "We will never concede — you don't concede when there is theft involved.""Our country has had enough, we will not take it anymore," he said.  Trump also seemed to indicate he would seek retribution against Republicans who have not supported his efforts to contest the election, saying, "We have to primary the hell out of the ones that don't fight.""If they do the wrong thing, we should never ever forget that they did," he later added. Trump's comments come two days after he vowed to campaign against Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, who has pushed back against the president's claims about voter fraud.

  • Why a Democratic Senate majority 'likely moots' Supreme Court ObamaCare challenge

    Democrats could be poised to take control of the Senate following the Georgia runoffs — meaning a key challenge to ObamaCare may be moot, one expert notes. Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected to defeat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the Georgia Senate runoffs, while Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Republican David Perdue. The latter race hasn't been called, but should Ossoff win, Democrats would gain control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes. And The New York Times health policy reporter Sarah Kliff observed Wednesday that "a Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to ObamaCare that we're waiting on a verdict on."> One big health care outcome from last night: A Democratic majority in the Senate likely moots the Supreme Court challenge to Obamacare that we're waiting on a verdict on.> > — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) January 6, 2021After all, Kliff wrote that "there are some really simple policies Congress could pass that would nullify the lawsuit," pointing to a 2018 article from The Atlantic outlining numerous ways Congress can "intervene" to save the Affordable Care Act from legal challenges. The Trump administration and 18 red states have argued that Congress "rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance" in 2017, The New York Times writes. "First, Congress could make the mandate constitutional again by raising the penalty for not having insurance from zero dollars, where Congress set it in 2017, to one dollar," law professors Nicholas Bagley and Richard Primus wrote in The Atlantic in 2018. "Second, Congress could declare the individual mandate severable from all other parts of the ACA. Third, it could repeal the mandate — something that might once have wrecked the ACA but that now would have little or no effect on the rest of the regulatory framework."Following oral arguments in November, the Supreme Court appeared likely to rule that "even if part of the law is no longer valid, the rest of it can be left intact," NBC News reported. A decision is expected by the spring.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement'

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • Kashmiri activists rally in Pakistan, demand referendum

    Dozens of Kashmiri activists rallied in Pakistan's capital Tuesday to urge the United Nations to ensure Kashmir's right to self-determination under a decades-old resolution on the disputed region. Chanting slogans including “we want freedom" they urged the world community to take notice of alleged Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The rally in Islamabad came as Kashmiris marked the anniversary of a U.N. resolution passed in 1948 that called for a referendum on whether Kashmiris wanted to merge with Pakistan or India.

  • Hong Kong arrests 53 for plot to 'overthrow' government in latest crackdown on dissent

    Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony. Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy advocates were arrested in raids on 72 premises as the authorities said last year's unofficial vote to choose opposition candidates in city elections was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government. The arrests were linked to an unprecedented, independently organised and non-binding vote to select opposition candidates for a since-postponed legislative election.

  • Prominent conservative media blame Trump for 'going nuts' and costing GOP the Senate

    Conservative media outlets have officially had it with President Trump.Publications like the Washington Examiner and National Review have often praised Trump throughout his presidency, with some criticism scattered along the way. But with the results of Georgia's Senate runoffs indicating the GOP has lost both the Senate and the presidency, conservative writers seem to have found a common enemy.As of Wednesday morning, Democrat Raphael Warnock has been projected the winner of Georgia's first runoff Senate race, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is on track to lock up his contest and give Democrats the Senate. "These things happen when a losing Republican president spends two months promoting crackpot conspiracy theories about how his election was stolen, and urging, and allowing his minions to urge, Georgia Republican voters to stay home to teach state GOP officials a lesson about how they ought to have served Trump’s interests rather than the law," Rod Dreher writes in The American Conservative.Jim Geraghty struck a similar theme in National Review: "When a president goes nuts and spends two months insisting that his reelection victory was stolen by a vast conspiracy ... his party is not likely to win the close ones." While GOP Sen. David Perdue narrowly beat Ossoff in November but failed to receive 50 percent of the vote, Ossoff now has a lead. That's likely because Trump and his allies "spent the past two months arguing that Georgia’s recent presidential-election results were fraudulent," Geraghty writes.And in the Washington Examiner, Tiana Lowe borrows Trump and his allies' allegation that the Georgia elections were "stolen from Republicans." But Democrats aren't responsible, Lowe writes. Instead, when "Trump recruited kooks such as Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis to lie to the entire party that Trump's election was actually stolen," Georgians were convinced, and decided there was no reason to bother casting ballots this time around, Lowe argues.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement'

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

    AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Embracing Qatar's ruler, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarity. The kingdom's foreign minister said Riyadh and its Arab allies agreed to restore ties with Doha to end a boycott imposed in mid-2017, in a deal backed by Washington but which a United Arab Emirates official suggested would take time. While the communique contained no detailed confirmation of a deal, the apparent breakthrough signalled hope for mending a rift between major U.S. allies two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and at a time of tensions with Iran.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call Georgia's likely new senators reminiscent of Black, Jewish 'coalition that defined the civil rights movement' Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • Man Who Killed 2 in SF Hit-and-Run Was Facing Life in Jail, Documents Reveal

    A man detained for causing a car crash that killed two pedestrians in San Francisco was facing a life sentence for previous crimes, court documents show. Troy McAlister, 45, allegedly ran a red light in a stolen vehicle and crashed into another car, which then hit Hanako Abe, 37, and Elizabeth Platt, 60, at Second and Mission Streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Dec. 31. Image via @tmcalister75[/caption] McAlister, who was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter, had been in jail for a 2015 robbery, which prosecutors pursued under California's Three Strikes law.