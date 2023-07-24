Former magistrate Dev Khalsa takes plea deal in DWI case

Jul. 24—Former Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge Dev Atma Khalsa, who resigned from the position amid controversy over allegations of DWI following a single-vehicle crash in February, pleaded no contest to the charge during a phone hearing Monday in Santa Fe Municipal Court.

Under the terms of a plea agreement with the city Prosecutor's Office, Khalsa will be required to serve 364 days on probation, perform 24 hours of community service, attend DWI school and alcohol screening, and pay $50 per month toward court costs of $316, his attorney, Kitren Fischer, confirmed Monday.

Charges of careless driving and driving without a license were dismissed under the terms of the plea, city prosecutor Kyle Hibner said in the hearing.

Fischer said Khalsa's sentence is deferred, meaning if he doesn't violate the terms of his probation, the charge will be dismissed. However, she added the plea would still be on his record and the case would count as his first DWI for the purposes of progressive penalties tied to that crime.

If Khalsa were to be convicted of another DWI charge in the future, the new charge would count as a second DWI.

Fischer said during the hearing Khalsa "struggled" with the decision to take a plea over the past few months, because he had defenses he could have presented at trial, but chose to accept the agreement "to get on with his life and get closure on the matter."

Khalsa was elected to the bench in November to handle traffic violations, drunken driving cases, felony preliminary hearings and landlord disputes but hasn't presided over cases since Feb. 26, when he was charged with DWI and driving with an expired license after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 25 at the St. Francis Drive exit.

Officers arrived to find Khalsa sitting atop his silver Toyota 4Runner, which had left the roadway and come to rest on its driver's side in a ditch, according to police reports and dashboard camera video.

The investigating officer reported Khalsa had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath and noticeably slurred speech. His driver's license had expired two days before.

Khalsa told an officer, "I've had nothing to drink," according to a criminal complaint. He became uncooperative at a local hospital and refused a medical assessment, the complaint said. He also refused a blood-alcohol test.

Khalsa spent several months on unpaid leave before agreeing in May to resign rather than face additional discipline from the Judicial Standards Commission in connection with the charge.

He also agreed never to seek judicial office again as part of the agreement, which was approved by the state Supreme Court earlier this month.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed prosecutor Morgan Wood to fill the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court vacancy created by his resignation.

Wood will be required to win election to the post in the next election to remain on the bench.

Khalsa's attorney provided a lengthy email statement on the former magistrate's behalf following Monday's hearing. In it, Fischer wrote Khalsa felt had been "unjustly treated by the hospital and the media," though he "does not feel wronged by the police."

"Dev Atma feels immense gratitude at the honor he was given by being elected, and for the time he served on the bench," the statement read. "He is proud of the campaign he ran, and believes Santa Fe has been advanced by certain parts of his platform; there is a domestic violence specialty court program hopefully on the way. Dev Atma has used this opportunity to take stock of all his relationships, including with substances and with the legal system. He is now ready for the next chapter.

The statement also included a statement attributed to Khalsa, which read in part: "As a person of a non-Western faith tradition, I have been deeply shaken by what I have seen as a defendant. I apologize to the Indigenous population of Santa Fe County. Because I am no longer in a position within the system, I can no longer attempt to mitigate the effects the system has on those whose beliefs involve models of atonement that are fundamentally different than those that underpin the American justice system. I feel the sting of that missed opportunity and so I ask for forgiveness from those I might have served in that way."