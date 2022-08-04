Former manager of a western Minnesota VFW sentenced for stealing more than $13,000 from post

Aug. 4—MADISON

— The former manager of the Madison Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1656 has been sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days in jail after being convicted of felony theft for stealing more than $13,000 from the post between May and September 2021.

Misty Raye Hansen, 45, of Madison, will serve the 180 days in six 30-day increments between October 2022 and October 2024 in the Lac qui Parle County Jail.

A custody photo is not yet available. Hansen, who was summoned to appear on charges and not arrested, will be formally booked when she serves her first jail segment in October.

The sentence handed down July 27 by Judge Thomas Van Hon in Lac qui Parle District Court also includes a one-year and one-day prison term, stayed for five years. If Hansen follows all conditions of the sentence and completes her jail term, she will not have to serve time in prison.

Hansen pleaded guilty to the single charge in May. The sentence was part of a plea agreement.

Among the several conditions are paying restitution to the VFW post and writing a letter of apology. She also has to undergo a gambling assessment and mental health evaluation and follow all care and after-care recommendations.

According to court documents, in October 2021 the VFW post commander reported a theft of more than $13,000 in electronic pull-tab gambling funds from the post.

The commander said he believed Hansen was stealing the funds and provided bank documents, copies of the organization's checks, Schedule B reports and the electronic pull-tabs and electronic bingo daily cash accounting for the months of May through September 2021.

Bank statements from the VFW post were also reviewed during the investigation, which showed that there were 46 days showing cash shortages totaling $13,420.71.

She owes that full amount in restitution, according to the certificate filed with the court Aug. 3.

Hansen ceased working for the VFW in October 2021 and the money shortages stopped, the court documents said. Witnesses also reported Hansen would play pull-tabs on duty and not pay for them.

When interviewed, Hansen admitted to taking her winnings out of the bank bag if she won at pull-tabs but never paid back the money for playing, would play on credit and not repay the money if she lost. She said that if the accounting reports showed a shortage, it was safe to say she was playing on credit those nights, the court documents said.

A review of the criminal history of Hansen, formerly known as Misty Rae Tostenson, showed past convictions for check forgery, financial transaction card fraud and third-degree drug sale, the court documents said.