Former Manatee County administrator could face charges in criminal investigation

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes could be at the center of a criminal investigation.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office received several complaints back in February alleging that the former county administrator violated several Florida laws having to do with public records, theft, and notary laws.

During his tenure, Hopes had many roles in the county, ranging from emergency management, education, and, of course, the administrator.

"Mr. Hopes had also been on the school board and also he had been in other governmental jobs, and he knows that is totally against the law," said Carol Whitmore, who was a county commissioner until November 2022. "He deleted his public records on his electronic devices. I’ve been an elected official for almost 30 years and that is totally against the law."

Whitmore says she filed an ethics complaint against Hopes just after leaving office. She explained why.

"Staff couldn’t even talk to a county commissioner without going through the hierarchy of him, then he told staff during meetings, don’t listen to the commissioners, that’s all for theater what you’re hearing, so he had a personality that doesn’t gel well with the county administrative," Whitmore said.

Whitmore does not think that the complaint will be reviewed until after the criminal investigation if the state attorney’s office moves forward with it.

As for that, it’s unclear as to what charges are being recommended at this point.

It’s in the hands of the State Attorney’s Office.