Former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes could face charges. Here is what we know.

Former Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes addresses the media in March of 2022.

Scott Hopes, a former Manatee County administrator and Manatee School Board member, could face charges brought forward by the county Sheriff's Office.

Here is what we know.

Who is Scott Hopes?

Hopes was formerly the Manatee County administrator, a position appointed by the county commission and responsible for carrying out the policies and directives of the board, according to the county website. He resigned from his position as county administrator on Feb. 7, where Hopes said the separation was "mutual."

His time in the county government was marred in controversy. Hopes managed fallout from corruption findings made within the county's building department, he was criticized in a scathing report by Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Angelina Colonneso and received a raise on the same day the county's CFO resigned because of it.

Some commissioners criticized Hopes following negative media coverage after the hire of Mitchell Teitelbaum as a deputy administrator. After he was approved, a sexual harassment claim was filed by a county employee. Teitelbaum declined the position soon afterward.

Before working in the county government, Hopes served on the Manatee School Board for one, four-year term. During his tenure on the school board, he served as chairman for one year.

What are the charges?

The Manatee Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints about Hopes in February, including one from Michael Barfield, director of Public Access at Florida Center for Government Accountability, who claims Hopes reset his county devices before turning them in to Information Technology staff ahead of his departure.

If true, Hopes would have allegedly broken Florida's open government public records law.

“Criminal prosecutions for violations of the Public Records Act are rare,” Barfield said. “And it requires evidence of an intent to violate the law — delete records, hide records, things of that nature, not just oh, sloppy record keeping.”

Other complaints allege criminal violations of Florida’s theft, and notary laws, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office. Relevant materials have been forwarded to the State Attorney's office for further investigation.

What's next?

It is unclear how long the investigation from the State Attorney's Office will last before possible charges, if any, could be announced, but State Attorney Ed Brodsky said his office will complete it in a timely fashion.

Brodsky confirmed his office received the Sheriff's Office investigation results Wednesday and said the state would begin review immediately.

Manatee County media representative Bill Logan said he couldn't give a comment on the recommended charges since it's an active investigation. Herald-Tribune reporters reached out to all seven of the Manatee County Commissioners and Hopes for comment, but none responded.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Former Manatee Administrator could face charges: Here's what we know.