Former Manchester Water Works employee guilty of sex crimes

Apr. 2—A former Manchester resident who posted video of sexual relations with his ex-girlfriend on pornographic websites has been convicted of numerous sex crimes, Hillsborough County prosecutors announced.

A Hillsborough County jury on Thursday found Bradley Caprarello, 28, guilty of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, aggravated felonious sexual assault of a physically helpless victim, and aggravated felonious sexual assault by the element of surprise.

Superior Court Judge Will Delker revoked Caprarello's bail following the conviction. He is now jailed awaiting sentencing, according to Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.

The three-day trial in Manchester featured testimony from the victim, who is now 24. At the age of 21, she learned that images and videos of her had been posted to three websites, according to papers filed in connection with the case.

When police confronted Caprarello, he said he did not believe the woman would care about the posts but apologized for them, according to a police affidavit.

"Caprarello stated that he did not know this would be a big deal," the affidavit reads. "Caprarello again stated he apologizes for doing it and would apologize to (the victim) if he could."

A call to Caprarello's defense attorney, Brad C. Davis of Franklin, was not immediately returned.

Caprarello did not testify during his trial. He also faces a future trial on similar charges involving a different victim, Coughlin's office said. That round of charges includes possession of child sexual abuse images.

Caprarello previously worked for Manchester Water Works and lived on Proctor Road with his parents. He moved to Laconia after being charged in the case.

The case was prosecuted by Shaylen Roberts, the lead prosecutor in the Special Victims Unit of the Hillsborough County Attorney.