Former Manhattan parks and rec employee charged with child sex crimes
Jun. 11—A former employee with the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department faces child sex crime charges in Pottawatomie County.
Zach Bayless, 31, faces two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. He made his first court appearance in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland on Tuesday.
A criminal complaint from the Pottawatomie County Attorney's Office outlines the charges against Bayless. The complaint states that sometime between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 of last year, Bayless allegedly "promoted a performance that includes sexually explicit conduct by a child" under the age of 14.
The second count, from May 13 of this year, charges Bayless with possessing sexually explicit content involving a minor.
Bayless' next court appearance is a status hearing at 10 a.m. July 27 in Pottawatomie County.
Bayless was previously employed at the parks and recreation department as a recreation supervisor, from June 2018 to this year. Prior to that, he worked as a recreation center supervisor in Fayetteville, North Carolina.