Former Manhattan Prosecutor: Trump’s Business Empire ‘Built On Lies’

Mark Pomerantz, a former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump’s business holdings, said Sunday that everyone who looked into the former president’s business dealings agreed he had lied about his assets to appear billions of dollars richer than he actually was.

Pomerantz served as a special assistant district attorney in New York investigating Trump’s businesses, spending a year homing in on reports he had inflated his assets to seek favorable loans from banks. He resigned in protest a year ago, after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg decided not to seek an indictment of Trump, saying that he believed Trump was “guilty of numerous” felonies and that there was “no doubt” of his guilt.

In comments Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Pomerantz said any other person in the same situation as Trump would’ve been indicted “in a flat second.”

“If you take the exact same conduct and make it not about Donald Trump and not about a former president of the United States, would the case have been indicted?” Pomerantz said on “60 Minutes.” “It would have been indicted in a flat second.”

“His empire was built on lies.”

Pomerantz, who has a new book out this week about his time investigating the former president, said he still disagrees with Bragg’s decision, adding there were “many bits and pieces of evidence” that could have been used to make a case against Trump.

“Given all the evidence that we had, nobody said, ‘Hey, the guy’s not guilty,’” he said.

Trump has maintained he did nothing improper at the Trump Organization, lambasting the investigation as a witch hunt.

The former prosecutor’s comments come after Bragg’s office began presenting evidence to a grand jury about Trump’s role in a hush money scheme involving a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. The development is a significant step in the district attorney’s work and could signal that the former president is one step closer to facing criminal charges.

Since he left office, Trump is facing multiple criminal probes, including those over the classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

