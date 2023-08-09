Former Manitowoc teacher sentenced to 30 days in county jail for secretly taking inappropriate photos of female students

The exterior of the Manitowoc County Courthouse as seen, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Manitowoc, Wis.

MANITOWOC - A former Roncalli Middle School teacher was sentenced to 30 days in county jail after being convicted of taking inappropriate photos of students.

Gregory Melin, 37, appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court Aug. 7 for a plea and sentencing hearing. He pleaded no contest to two counts of attempting to capture an inappropriate intimate representation of a minor and two counts of invasion of privacy.

He was also charged with two additional counts of attempting to capture an inappropriate intimate representation of a minor and four counts of disorderly conduct, but those charges were dismissed.

Melin was charged in June 2022 after an investigation by Manitowoc police. According to the criminal complaint, police found 10 photos on his phone depicting four female students mostly taken from below, some under tables or desks.

Melin told police he has been a math teacher at Roncalli for about three years and began secretly taking photos of female students in November 2021 until May 2022. He estimated he had taken around 50 photos during that time for his own self-gratification purposes.

Each of the four victims identified in the photos told police they were unaware Melin had taken photos of them, but all recalled seeing Melin with his phone out during class time.

One of the victims, an eighth-grade girl, told police she once noticed Melin holding his cellphone below the table and felt like he might have been taking pictures or a video, because she noticed the "camera roll" on his phone.

The charges in Manitowoc County came only days after charges were filed against Melin in Sheboygan County where he had taken photos of minors at North Side Municipal Beach in Sheboygan. In that case, he was charged and convicted of one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and sentenced to one year of probation on Sept. 26, 2022.

Melin's sentence in Manitowoc County will be followed by two years of probation with the condition he have no contact with minors other than his own children.

