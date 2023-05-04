Former Mansfield priest on trial in federal court on 5 sex-trafficking counts

Father Mike Zacharias conducts Mass at Mansfield's St. Peter's Catholic Church in 2014.

The federal sex-trafficking trial of a Roman Catholic priest who formerly led parishioners in Mansfield and Fremont began this week in federal court in Toledo.

The Rev. Michael Jude Zacharias, 56, faces five counts of sex trafficking, two of which involve victims who were minors.

The allegations span a 15-year period beginning in July 2005 and ending in August 2020.

Zacharias was placed on administrative leave in 2020 by Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas, the Fremont News-Messenger reported last year. He was banned from public ministry but remains an ordained priest.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo said in a news release on Tuesday that the church would take no further action until the case is resolved.

"Only after a resolution of the federal criminal charges against Zacharias has been reached, would the diocese then be able to pursue a canonical (Church law) process regarding the matter," said Kelly Donaghy, diocesan spokesperson.

"The Diocese of Toledo has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement throughout this process. We invite all to pray for those affected by this case and that truth and justice will be served," the statement said.

Zacharias was taken into custody in October 2020 without incident at his home in Findlay by members of the Northwest Ohio Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

After several continuations, Zacharias was indicted in December 2022. His trial began Tuesday in U.S. District Court/Northern District of Ohio in Toledo

Priest sought to block expert testimony on 'grooming'

Zacharias began his trial this week by filing a motion to block expert testimony on "grooming," according to federal court documents obtained by the Mansfield News Journal.

"Defendant further argues that 'grooming' is not a federal crime, or an element of any of the charged offenses, and is therefore irrelevant," the court document reads.

Prosecutors opposed the request, stating that the expert witness would help jurors better understand how Zacharias "recruited, enticed, obtained, and coerced all three victims into engaging in commercial sex acts."

Story continues

Federal attorneys added that "although 'grooming' is not a specific element of sex trafficking, the term is used to describe a variety of behaviors that appear calculated to prepare a child for a future sexual encounter," according to court documents.

U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary ruled Wednesday that the defendant's motion "is denied."

The Toledo diocese said in its news release that it "remains vigilant in ensuring the protection of children and providing a safe environment for all young people, as well as ensuring the dignity and integrity of the priesthood.

"Any allegations of sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer affiliated with the Diocese of Toledo should first be reported to local law enforcement where the abuse is alleged to have occurred."

Zacharias has dual histories of priesthood and blame

The News-Messenger reported in 2020 that an FBI affidavit alleged that investigators had collected video evidence of the priest's actions.

One video, dated Jan. 3, 2015, reportedly shows Zacharias performing oral sex on an adult man, who told investigators that the priest gave him thousands of dollars as well as illegal drugs in exchange for the encounter.

Another video, a confession dated Jan. 7, 2015, shows a man identifying himself as "Michael Zacharias" saying that when he was a seminarian he saw a man who was in sixth grade at the time and he "knew" he wanted to perform oral sex on the boy.

Zacharias began his career as a pastoral intern at St. Catherine Parish in Columbus from 1999-2000 before becoming an associate pastor at Mansfield's St. Peter Parish from July 1, 2002 to July 2, 2007.

He was named pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Van Wert from July 2, 2007 to July 1, 2011, then appointed pastor of Fremont's St. Joseph and St. Ann parishes from July 1, 2011 to June 30, 2017.

He was reassigned in 2017 to St. Michael The Archangel in Findlay, where he served until the federal charges were filed. The bishop placed him on administrative leave Aug. 18, 2020.

Zacharias remains an ordained priest but cannot exercise public priestly ministry, administer any of the sacraments, wear clerical attire or present himself to the public as a priest.

Zacharias originally faced 10 sex-trafficking charges involving minors and adults, but the federal government agreed to dismiss five of those counts in August 2021 due to the alleged criminal acts being beyond the five-year statute of limitations, according to court documents.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ex-Mansfield priest faces 5 sex-trafficking charges in federal court