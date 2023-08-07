Former Manual football coach Donnie Stoner pleads not guilty to sex charges

Donnie Stoner appears in court Monday morning to plead not guilty in an arraignment before Judge Melissa Logan Bellows in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Stoner, who was removed as Manual's head football coach, is accused of having sex with a female juvenile student. Aug. 7, 2023

Donnie Stoner, who was temporarily removed from his football coaching position at dupont Manual High School on July 14, pleaded not guilty on Monday to 20 counts, all related to allegations of sex with a female juvenile student.

Stoner appeared before Judge Melissa Logan Bellows in Jefferson County Circuit Court to be arraigned on the charges.

A grand jury indicted Stoner on six counts of rape in the third degree, six counts of sodomy in the third degree and eight counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.

The indictment focuses on events alleged to have occurred between May 30-July 13, 2023, according to the commonwealth attorney's office.

The 17-year-old girl told police Stoner kissed her and touched her inappropriately while in his classroom at Manual in May, according to court documents. The girl also told police Stoner drove her to his home multiple times, where they had sex.

Stoner is free on bond and will be allowed to continue with his job at Jefferson County Public Schools. He was moved to a position where he has no contact with students, a JCPS spokesman said.

His lawyer, Rob Eggert, declined to comment following Monday's arraignment.

This story may be updated.

Stephanie Kuzydym is an enterprise sports reporter, with a focus on the health and safety of athletes. She can be reached at skuzydym@courier-journal.com. Follow her on Twitter at @stephkuzy.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Former Manual coach Donnie Stoner pleads not guilty to sex charges