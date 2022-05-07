Former Marblehead Post Office worker indicted on theft charge

May 6—MARBLEHEAD — A former employee at the Marblehead Post Office has been indicted on a theft of government funds charge, the U.S. Attorney's office announced on Friday.

Zeon Johnson, 27, of Saugus, is set to make an appearance on Monday in federal court in the case.

Prosecutors say Johnson, who began working at the Marblehead Post Office as a sales and service distribution associate in August 2018, stole more than $18,200 through two schemes.

In one alleged scheme, when customers paid for the purchase of stamps in cash, Johnson would later "void" the transaction and pocket the money.

In the other, Johnson would issue himself postal money orders, sometimes blank, sometimes payable to himself, and would also issue himself money order refunds.

The indictments cover a period from July 2019 through June 18, 2020.

If convicted he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis