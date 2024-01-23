Former Marianna Borough tax collector sentenced to probation for mail fraud

A Washington County woman was sentenced for mail fraud in federal court Monday.

Erica Pinkney, 39, the former Marianna Borough secretary and tax collector, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud in September.

Former Marianna Borough secretary, tax collector pleads guilty to mail fraud

A judge sentenced her to two years of probation, including 90 days of home detention, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

A hearing in April will determine how much restitution Pickney owes.

Officials said Pinkney used the borough’s credit cards to pay for personal purchases, then used the money collected from resident bills to put toward the balance on those credit cards.

