Former Marietta injury lawyer gets nearly six years for fraud, identity theft

Feb. 16—A former Marietta lawyer, Chalmer "Chuck" Detling II, 45, has been sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison after being convicted of four counts of wire fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Detling, a disbarred personal injury lawyer, used clients' identities to obtain more than $400,000 in fraudulent litigation advances in the names of his clients without their knowledge or consent, prosecutors said.

The advances, a type of loan, are meant for plaintiffs to cover non-litigation related expenses — such as living and medical expenses — while cases are pending. Plaintiffs agree to repay the advances, with interest, once cases are settled or won.

"Because these are high interest advances, plaintiffs typically seek them out only as a matter of last resort," prosecutors said in a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Detling secured the loans without telling plaintiffs, exploited the trust of lenders, submitted forged documents and lied about the status of cases to keep the scheme going, per prosecutors.

"Detling betrayed the trust of his clients, business associates, friends, and family, all to steal money," U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said in the release. "This tough but fair sentence should remind those considering similar behavior about the consequences of those decisions, especially licensed professionals who are considering exploiting their clients in a time of need."

Detling's scheme began to unravel when the State Bar of Georgia investigated him for professional misconduct, including mismanagement of client funds and settling of cases without client authority. The Georgia Bar alerted lenders, Detling's clients and the FBI after receiving an anonymous note about fraudulent litigation advances, prosecutors said.

The Georgia Supreme Court in 2016 issued an emergency suspension of Detling's law license; Detling voluntarily surrendered his license shortly after.

A jury convicted Detling on Nov. 1 of last year. On Feb. 10, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May sentenced Detling to five years and ten months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Detling was also ordered to pay nearly $255,000 in restitution.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Georgia Bar, prosecutors said.

"Detling violated the trust of the clients that hired him and used his position as an attorney not to pursue justice, but to pursue a fraud scheme for personal gain," Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, said in the release. "Because of his self-interest and greed he has not only thrown away his career, but will spend time in prison for his crimes."