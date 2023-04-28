Former Marietta teacher gets 10 years for child molestation

Apr. 28—A former Marietta City Schools teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for child molestation, the Cobb District Attorney's Office announced.

Freddie Lee Early, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation earlier this week, according to prosecutors, in a non-negotiated plea. Cobb Superior Court Judge Ann Harris sentenced him to 10 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years probation.

Early formerly worked as an elementary school aid at Dunleith Elementary School, where he also handled in-school suspensions. He was also a music minister at Reset Church in Morrow, the DA's Office said.

On Jan. 11, 2021, a juvenile male victim told his middle school teacher that he and his younger brother had been victims of Early's inappropriate behavior between October and December of 2020, prosecutors said.

"Cobb police detectives spoke to the two brothers individually and learned that a family friend, Freddie Early, had been grooming them," the DA's Office said, adding that "Early had attended the boys' church from time to time as well."

Early bought gifts for the boys, took them out to dinner and let them spend time at his home, prosecutors said.

"He eventually walked around his home with his private parts exposed and made sexually explicit comments to the brothers," the DA's Office said.

One of the brothers recorded an incident of Early making sexually explicit comments without Early's knowledge, prosecutors said. Following his arrest, Early voluntarily surrendered his teaching license.

The boys spoke during the plea hearing about how Early's behavior affected them, and Judge Harris addressed the defendant.

"You're a groomer and molester," she said. "You preyed on the trust of two motherless teenage boys who needed someone. You victimized them then and again today. This is shameful conduct. I can't fix what happened, but I can make sure there are no more victims."

Lindsay Raynor prosecuted the case on behalf of the state with Margaret Bennett. Christopher Campbell represented Early.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by child abuse or child sexual assault, please contact SafePath Children's Advocacy Center for assistance at 770-801-3465 or Cobb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-801-3470.