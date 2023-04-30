Former Marietta teacher, music minister sentenced to years in prison for molesting two boys

An ex-Marietta teacher and music minister have been sentenced to years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a child molestation case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It all started in Jan. 2021, when a boy told his middle school teacher, that he and his younger brother had been exposed to inappropriate behavior by a family friend between Oct. and Dec. 2020.

After speaking to the two brothers separately, Cobb County detectives learned that the family friend, identified as Freddie Early, 50, had been grooming them.

Officials said Early was a teacher aid at Dunleith Elementary School who also handled in-school suspensions.

He was also the music minister at Reset Church in Morrow. Authorities said Early would attend the boys’ church from time to time.

Early reportedly purchased gifts for the boys, took them to dinner, and allowed them to hang out at his home.

According to Cobb officials, he began walking around his home with his private parts out and made sexually explicit comments to the brothers. One of the incidents was reportedly recorded by one of the brothers, without Early knowing.

TRENDING STORIES:

After Early was arrested, he voluntarily gave up his teaching license.

During the plea hearing, the boys spoke about how the incidents affected them.

Superior Court Judge Ann B. Harris said, “You’re a groomer and molester. You preyed on the trust of two motherless teenage boys who needed someone. You victimized them then and again today. This is shameful conduct. I can’t fix what happened, but I can make sure there are no more victims.”

On Friday, Early pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation.

Harris sentenced Early to 10 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

If you or someone you know has been impacted by child abuse or child sexual assault, you’re urged to contact SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center for assistance at 770-801-3465 or Cobb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-801-3470.

IN OTHER NEWS: