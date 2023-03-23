Former marina manager gets 25 years in federal prison for sexual abuse of minors

Mar. 22—The former manager of an Alton Bay marina was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a minor, and production of child sexual abuse materials, federal prosecutors announced.

John E. Murray III, 56, of Alton Bay, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord in December to four counts of sex trafficking of a minor, and 12 counts of producing the materials, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, when Murray was the manager at West Alton Marina, he solicited minor employees of the business for sexually explicit images and videos of themselves, often in exchange for cash, the release said. Murray directed the victims to send him the videos via Snapchat, and investigators found the videos on his account and his cellphone.

"Murray also subjected minor employees to unwanted sexual contact and sexual acts," the release said. Murray made cash payments to two young victims in exchange for him performing sexual acts on them, officials said.

Officials said the conduct took place over the course of several years, dating at least to 2015. Murray has been in state custody since August 2021 on related charges.

The case was investigated by the Alton Police Department and federal Homeland Security Investigations, with help from state police, the New Hampshire Human Trafficking Collaborative Task Force and the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.