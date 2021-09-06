Former Marine accused of killing four in Florida

A man wearing full body armor shot dead four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and had a gunfight with officers before he was wounded and surrendered, a Florida sheriff said. Bryan Riley was arrested Sunday. (Sept. 6)

  • Former Marine Bryan Riley Accused Of Killing Four People In Lakeland

    Polk Co. Sheriff's Office identified the man as 33-year-old Bryan Riley.

  • Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference that even after 33-year-old Bryan Riley was arrested Sunday morning, he was so aggressive that he tried to wrestle a gun from police as he lay on his hospital gurney. Judd said Riley, a former Marine who served as a sharpshooter in both Iraq and Afghanistan, seemed to have targeted his victims at random and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. Judd said Riley's girlfriend told authorities Riley had been slowly unraveling for weeks and repeatedly told her that he could communicate directly with God.

  • Florida gunman kills 4, including mother still holding baby

    Four people are dead including a mother still cradling her now-deceased baby after a massive gunfight early Sunday with a former Marine a Florida sheriff said was “ready for battle" and so aggressive he tried to wrestle a gun from police from his hospital gurney after being captured.

  • Sheriff: Florida Gunman Wearing Body Armor Kills 4, Including Mom Still Cradling Baby

    The quintuple shooting began Saturday evening when a woman called authorities about a suspicious vehicle.

  • Background on the shooter who killed 4 people in Lakeland

    Five people were shot and four are dead, including an infant, after an active shooter situation in unincorporated Lakeland Sunday.

