Former Marine expected to turn himself in Friday in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

NEW YORK — Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran whose chokehold killed Jordan Neely on a Manhattan subway train, is expected to turn himself in Friday, sources told the New York Daily News.

Penny, 24, is expected to turn himself in at the 5th Precinct stationhouse on Elizabeth Street in Chinatown, a police official said.

Bystander video shows Penny holding Neely, 30, in a chokehold aboard an F train on May 1. He was taken in for questioning later that day, but was released without charges.

The medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide.

The exact charges Penny faces are not known. Last week Penny issued a statement through his lawyers suggesting he acted in self-defense.

“When Mr. Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived,” said the statement from his lawyers.

“Daniel never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”

