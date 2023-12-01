Former Marine pleads guilty to firebombing clinic
A U.S. Marine from Orange County has admitted to his role in a 2022 attack at a Planned Parenthood in which he and another man threw a Molotov cocktail at a clinic under the cover of night. He also admitted to planning more attacks at other various sites in Southern California. This report aired on KTLA 5 News at 10, Nov. 30, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/california/marine-pleads-guilty-to-firebombing-planned-parenthood-planning-attack-at-dodger-stadium/