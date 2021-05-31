Former Marine's mission to paint every Medal of Honor recipient

Eleanor Watson
·5 min read

The responsibility Charles Waterhouse felt to honor his fellow Marines who died at Iwo Jima while he lived led him to a second act of service decades after he donned the uniform.

Waterhouse assigned himself the final mission of painting every member of the Marine Corps who has received the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military decoration.

At age 82, Waterhouse, who was the Marine Corps' artist of residence, embarked on a mission to paint all of the recipients both in action and in portraits. Waterhouse died at age 89, but in the final years of his life, he completed more than 332 paintings and portraits that have now been published in a book by his daughter, Jane Waterhouse.

Jane watched as her father pursued what she has called "a quixotic mission" to honor the lives of all the brave corpsmen. As an attempt to quell his obsession as his health declined, she promised she would fulfill his goal of publishing the paintings of the recipients into one volume.

To accompany the paintings, Jane wrote stories about the recipients' lives and the actions that earned each of them a Medal of Honor.

A painting by Charles Waterhouse, who spent the last eight years of his life painting all of the Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipients in action and in portraits.&#xa0; / Credit: Valor in Action: The Medal of Honor Paintings of Colonel Charles Waterhouse
A painting by Charles Waterhouse, who spent the last eight years of his life painting all of the Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipients in action and in portraits. / Credit: Valor in Action: The Medal of Honor Paintings of Colonel Charles Waterhouse

The book, "Valor in Action: The Medal of Honor Paintings of Colonel Charles Waterhouse" is a tribute to the subjects her father painted as he would have wanted, but it also goes beyond his wishes. Jane made it a celebration of his multi-generational effort to tell the stories of brave Marines and Navy Corpsman.

"Not only did I want to tell the stories of the Medal of Honor, but I wanted to record the story of my father's three lives: how we went from a young, idealistic — and, yes, scared — PFC landing on the beaches of Iwo Jima … to an accomplished, sought after illustrator … to being laid to rest as a full colonel in Arlington National Cemetery," Jane wrote in the book.

Charles Waterhouse entered the Marines when he finished high school and was one of the lucky ones who survived the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945. At the height of the battle, a Marine was killed or wounded every 20 seconds. Waterhouse was evacuated after suffering a gunshot wound. He cried at the realization he would not be going back to his friends on the frontlines.

After the war, he sought to honor their bravery.

In 1946, Waterhouse visited the editor of King Comics with his own comic book strip, "The Medal of Honor Citation of William Bordelon," and a proposal to continue creating strips about Marines who had received a Medal of Honor. The editor rejected the idea, but Waterhouse never really let go of it.

He served as a combat artist during the Vietnam War and later accepted a position as the Marine Corps' first artist-in-residence. During his 19 years in the position, Waterhouse depicted every campaign in the history of the Corps — from its inception through Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He dedicated a large part of his life to showing the valor of the Marine Corps, but it wasn't until he was 82 years old that he started the mission to paint each Marine Medal of Honor recipient.

Corporal John F. Mackie, the first Marine Medal of Honor recipient is the first painting and portrait featured in the book. Mackie received the Medal of Honor from President Abraham Lincoln for his actions at the Battle of Drewry's Bluff in 1862. During the battle, Mackie maintained his musket fire against the enemy and filled vacancies at guns left unattended by men wounded or killed.

The paintings in the book are organized chronologically by the war the action depicts. The last painting and portrait is of Corporal Dakota Meyer, who took on gunfire against the Taliban in Afghanistan as he made multiple trips to rescue trapped American and Afghan troops.

The last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, Herschel "Woody" Williams, is also featured. Williams, who is now 97 years old, received the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Under gunfire, Williams took his flamethrower, which was about as big as he was, and destroyed seven pillboxes of Japanese soldiers to open a lane for the infantry.

The brave men highlighted in the book are the men Charles and Jane Waterhouse have obsessed over for decades in what has turned out to be a family mission to remember their stories and honor their service. The Waterhouses likely don't think the mission is complete, but because of them, a lot more is known about the service members who have given so much for the country.

Book excerpt:

1LT. William Hawkins, USMC

Tarawa, November 20-21, 1943

As dawn broke on November 21, Hawkins and his Marines returned to the dangerous mission of clearing the beachhead of Japanese Resistance. Hawk personally initiated an assault on five enemy machine gun emplacements, alternately crawling, or dashing forward — firing point-blank into the slits of each pillbox before tossing in the grenades. Despite being seriously wounded in the chest, Hawkins refused medical treatment, managing to destroy an additional three pillboxes before a Japanese sniper bullet hit him in the shoulder severing his artery.

He fell within fifty yards of where SSgt. William Bordelon, who would also be awarded the Medal of Honor, had died the day before.

Unabashedly weeping, Hawkins' men carried their beloved leader to an aid station. "Boys," he said to them before he died. "I sure hate to leave you like this."

Hawkins' actions inspired his Marines to rise from their foxholes, en masse, and charge the Japanese, eventually cutting Betio in two and driving the enemy back. Col. David Shoup would later say, "It's not often that you can credit a first lieutenant with winning a battle, but Hawkins came as near to it as any man could.

Blaze Bernstein remembered for his generosity and spirit

Veteran commemorates Marines through paintings

Tulsa Race Massacre remembered 100 years later

Recommended Stories

  • A Medal of Honor recipient's continued service

    During the Battle of Iwo Jima, in the face of powerful enemy resistance, Marine Cpl. Hershel "Woody" Williams succeeded in destroying several heavily-defended machine-gun pillboxes, and was awarded the Medal of Honor. But his service to his country, and his gallantry, did not end there. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talked with the 97-year-old Williams, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, about his continuing efforts for Gold Star families.

  • The best vlogging cameras of 2019

    We tested 8 of the most popular cameras for vlogging to see which offered the best combination of image quality, stabilization, features, and value.

  • In a Perfect World, 91-Year-Old Clint Eastwood Would Keep Shooting Forever

    There’s no putting Clint Eastwood out to pasture. Clint turns 91 today, and it’s worth celebrating the fact that this Hollywood legend is still turning out work at a faster clip and higher quality than practically anyone in the business. Granted, prolific doesn’t always mean better, and it can be frustrating to see his fans […]

  • David Lynch's 'Dune' will be released on 4K Blu-ray in August

    On August 31st, Arrow Films will rerelease Lynch's "worst" film on 4K Blu-ray in the US, UK and Canada.

  • Gillibrand: Schumer should bring military sexual assault bill to floor

    The New York Democrat worked with Joni Ernst on the bill, which now has 64 co-sponsors.

  • 18th century graveyard found at former Caribbean plantation

    An 18th century burial ground has been discovered at a former sugar plantation on the Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius, officials said Monday, and archaeologists said it likely contains the remains of slaves and could provide a trove of information on the lives as enslaved people. Government officials said 48 skeletons had been found at the site so far, most of them males, but also some females and infants. Alexandre Hinton, the director of the St. Eustatius Center for Archaeological Research, said many more remains were expected to lie in the graves at the former Golden Rock Plantation.

  • 'Do right by that sacrifice': Veterans serving in Congress have a Memorial Day message for Americans

    Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Joni Ernst and Reps. Kinzinger, Crenshaw and Crow are among politicians who served in combat military roles.

  • The Personality of a Leo, Explained

    What you should know about this zodiac sign.

  • Ronnie Stanley says switching sides of the offensive line is ‘way harder’ than it’s made out to be

    The Baltimore Ravens have a great left tackle in the NFL in Ronnie Stanley. He says that the switch from LT to RT is harder than perceived

  • Vietnam says new virus variant is a hybrid of strains first identified in the U.K. and India

    Vietnamese health minister says lab tests suggest the new variant might spread more easily than other versions of the virus.

  • Haiti: Child malnutrition surges amid pandemic and crime, Unicef says

    Severe acute childhood malnutrition is expected to more than double this year, Unicef warns.

  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: Natalie Chou's life story on her love for basketball

    Pac-12 Networks celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in this special feature on UCLA student-athlete Natalie Chou. Follow Pac-12 sports with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Here's How General Motors Could Go to the Moon

    Weighing in at an $87 billion market capitalization, and with $9 billion in annual profit, General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a 10 P/E stock. GM is also an industrial giant, and its chances of becoming popular enough to send its stock price "to the moon" -- like a meme stock -- aren't great.

  • Will there be a 'Mare of Easttown' season 2? The director is open to continuing Mare's story 'if enough fans are excited about it'

    Director Craig Zobel previously told Insider that he is "fascinated" enough by Mare to want to see more of her.

  • I was dreading our family half-term trip to Portugal — but it was a breeze

    As I scanned the empty airport halls and rows of pointless queue barriers, it appeared that we were one of only a handful of families brave enough to fly abroad this half-term. We had spent the last few weeks checking travel advice and amassing all the documentation that it seemed our family of four required, and now it was business time. I had wondered many times if this little holiday would be worth it, not least because as my five-year-old daughter was terrified of her pre-departure Covid test. An earlier Covid scare had left her screaming and needing to be held down while my husband and I tried to wiggle a stick up her nostrils. In the hope of avoiding another meltdown, we booked a PCR test for the three of us (my younger daughter did not need one to enter Portugal as she is under two) at a DAM Health clinic (dam-health.com) in Epping for the day before our Stansted flight. When my daughter whispered "I'm scared" to me, with tears in her eyes, the nice lady who was doing the swabbing smiled and told her that the test would be super quick. We agreed that my daughter would be paid in ice creams for sitting still. Ten ice creams and counting later, I regretted the promise but the trick had worked. Cue one very relieved child and justification for taking the test at a clinic, even though it was more expensive. All of DAM Health’s clinical tests are administered by a health professional, so “customers know the tests are being conducted correctly,” said Professor Frank Joseph, DAM Health’s medical director. My daughter's test had been free, too, as DAM has a “kids go free” policy, which should cut the costs of testing for larger families, with its Fit to Fly tests starting at £99 outside of London.

  • The Smartest Thing I Did When Buying New Construction

    Of course, buying new construction is generally more expensive than buying an existing home, especially when you're making comparisons within the same neighborhood. As such, before we signed our purchase contract, we read it very carefully. Keep reading to learn more about the escalation clause and why it may make sense to try to get it removed.

  • Netanyahu's rival moves to unseat him

    The leader of a far-right Israeli political party on Sunday declared he would join with a centrist faction in a new unity government that could spell the end of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year grip on power. Naftali Bennett, who leads the ultra-nationalist Yamina Party, said he was convinced that only alliance with centrists and left wing parties would save the nation. Bennett:"I am announcing today that it is my intention to work with all my strength to establish a national unity government together with my friend Yair Lapid. So that, God willing, together we can rescue the country from its tailspin and return it on its path."Centrist Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party finished second to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud in the latest inconclusive parliamentary elections. Lapid has worked to cobble together a potentially volatile coalition. A power-sharing deal would see Bennett and Lapid take turns as prime minister. Israel has held four elections in the past two years, none of which delivered a clear winner and left Netanyahu in office as head of a caretaker government. Bennett was seen as something of a kingmaker between Netanyahu's push for a right-wing coalition and Lapid seeking a national unity government. On Sunday he said he made the best choice for his country. Bennett: There is no right-wing government. Four rounds of elections and (the past) two months proved to us all that there simply is not a right-wing government to be led by Netanyahu. It's either a fifth election or a unity government." Netanyahu responded on television, calling the proposed coalition a "left wing government" and "a danger to Israel's security and future."

  • Epic Memorial Day sales are happening at Best Buy — here are the absolute top deals, starting at $10

    All the big brands are included: Sony, Samsung, Bose, Shark, iRobot, Keurig, Ninja, Microsoft and more!

  • Fact check: Viral image does not show underwater flag and shipwreck at Pearl Harbor

    A widely shared image of an underwater shipwreck and flag has been wrongly sourced to Pearl Harbor.

  • What to Watch in June: ‘Loki,’ ‘The Conjuring’ and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’

    June’s releases include everything from a documentary charting the ups and downs of the ultimate cult band, to a movie musical, new Pixar film, and werewolves