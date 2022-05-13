Former Marion County Sheriff's Deputy who beat inmate gets 18 months in federal prison

A former Marion County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for beating an inmate.

Jorge Alberto Mateos, 26, pleaded guilty in December to a felony of deprivation of rights under color of law. He was charged for repeatedly striking an inmate in the face Sept. 9.

According to court documents, the inmate, who is not named, was a federal detainee being held at the Marion County Jail while waiting to be transferred to a prison. He had been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to a charge of escape.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana sentenced him to 24 months "to aid in the defendant’s rehabilitation and for his protection, as well as that of the public.”

The inmate was on suicide watch when the assault happened.

On suicide watch, detainees aren't allowed to have their jail-issued shoes. Mateos ordered the inmate to take his shoes off and give them to deputies. After he didn't comply, Mateos went into the cell and said something to the effect of, "When a deputy tells you to do something, you need to do it."

More: Op-Ed: People in jail need health care. Removing this federal policy can help them

Then Mateos hit the inmate in the face multiple times with a closed fist. The inmate, who wasn't resisting, fell to the ground. Mateos continued to hit him.

Another deputy "attempted to intervene by tapping Defendant Mateos on the shoulder to try and get him to disengage," according to court documents. The inmate was placed in handcuffs, and Mateos briefly walked away.

Then Mateos returned to the inmate's cell, and repeatedly struck the inmate in the face before more deputies intervened to stop him.

Shortly after, Mateos told investigators with the Marion County Sheriff's Office that the inmate had punched him first. He said he didn't hit the inmate after the inmate was placed in handcuffs.

More: Former sheriff Frank J. Anderson leaves legacy of leadership, integrity and humility

Story continues

He made similar statements to the FBI during an interview with agents in November. "Mateos knew these statements were false at the time he made them," prosecutors wrote.

The inmate "sustained bodily injuries," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana. An information describing the charge against Mateo said the inmate was struck "without justification."

"The Defendant, like all Marion County Sheriff’s Office detention deputies, received training on the appropriate and lawful use of force, de-escalation techniques, and how to build rapport with inmates," prosecutors wrote. Mateos, however, "completely disregarded that training."

More: Indiana broke federal law by not giving inmates mental health help, lawsuit says

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal supported the charges against Mateos.

"Deputy sheriffs and detention deputies take an oath. So have I," Forestal said in a statement. "If you use unnecessary force against someone in your custody, you must be held accountable.”

Call IndyStar courts reporter Johnny Magdaleno at 317-273-3188 or email him at jmagdaleno@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @IndyStarJohnny

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Ex-Marion County deputy who beat inmate sentenced to federal prison