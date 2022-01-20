Former Martin County officer pleads guilty to lesser charge after sexual battery arrest in 2020

WEST PALM BEACH — A former Martin Correctional Institution officer pleaded guilty to battery Thursday, nearly two years after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Palm Beach County.

Circuit Judge Daliah Weiss sentenced Brett Bania, 25, to 14 days in jail. He also must pay just over $775 in court costs.

Bania no longer works as at Martin Correctional, a state-run prison in Indiantown. The Port St. Lucie resident resigned from his position in August 2020, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

An attempt to reach a lawyer whom court records indicate represented Bania was not immediately successful.

Prosecutors originally charged Bania with the more serious offense of sexual battery after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested him in July 2020. Deputies reported that they spoke with a woman who said Bania inappropriately touched her despite her telling him not to multiple times.

According to Bania's arrest report, the woman, her ex-boyfriend and Bania were at her home on April 29 of that year. The woman told deputies her ex-boyfriend left after the couple got into a fight and she was alone with Bania.

The woman told deputies she and Bania both had been drinking and she went to her bedroom, where she fell asleep. The woman told deputies she woke up to Bania sexually battering her.

The woman told deputies she was afraid to report the incident because Bania is aggressive and "he flashes his badge" and has friends who are police officers.

Court records indicate that prosecutors made the woman aware of the terms of the plea prior to Thursday's hearing.

