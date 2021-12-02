Former Martin County Sheriff's deputy Steven O'Leary ordered to prison for falsifying drug arrests

STUART – Former Martin County Sheriff's deputy Steven O'Leary was ordered to serve 13 years in prison during a half-day hearing that featured emotional testimony from people he falsely arrested for drug possession charges.

O'Leary, 31, had faced up to 17 years in prison after pleading no contest in September to dozens of felony charges as part of a negotiated plea deal with state prosecutors.

He was given credit for 885 days he’s been at the Martin County Jail, meaning O’Leary must serve about 10 ½ years in prison.

Sheriff: Former deputy accused of falsifying and tampering with drug evidence acted alone

His charges initially carried a maximum prison term of 196 years with a minimum of about 19 years, if convicted at trial.

Sitting in the courtroom with his attorney Adrienne Bucchi (left), former Martin County Sheriff's Deputy Steven O'Leary sits frozen as Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer reads out his sentence of 13 years, less 2.5 years presently served, for dozens of felony charges, during his sentencing at the Martin County Courthouse on Thursday Dec. 2, 2021, in Stuart.

Before imposing his sentence, Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer ruled O’Leary was guilty of 50 felonies, including multiple counts of official misconduct, falsifying arrest affidavits and statements, tampering with evidence, false imprisonment, petty theft and battery.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, in a statement to the court, said O’Leary was “completely and 100% an outlier within the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.”

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder glances toward former deputy Steven O'Leary while giving testimony to the judge during O'Leary's sentencing on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart.

“I am closing in on 50 years of public service, most of it as a law enforcement professional and I have never in my career seen anything to rival what Mr. O’Leary did,” he said. “I have never seen anything so egregious in my entire career.”

Steven O'Leary case: Former deputy faces years in prison after plea deal

Snyder noted that in O’Leary’s two previous jobs in law enforcement, he’d undergone extensive background checks, polygraph tests and drug testing, which he underwent again before he was hired as a deputy in Martin County.

“He passed all of our tests. There was not one thing in his background that gave us reason to pause,” Snyder said. “And after that he spent three months right next to a field training officer … he evidenced no sign of instability, untrustworthiness or showed any tendency to be a liar.”

Story continues

O'Leary had worked for the Martin County Sheriff's Office 11 months before he was fired in January 2019 after the State Attorney's Office noticed discrepancies in some of his drug arrests.

False arrest: Former Martin deputy pleads not guilty to charges of faking arrest records

During his time as a deputy with the agency, O'Leary arrested 26 people accused of having drugs on them who either did not, or, who did not have the actual amount or type of drugs O'Leary said they did, according to his arrest warrant.

At the time, Snyder said his agency and the State Attorney's Office each completed separate investigations into all of O'Leary's drug arrests he made during his probation period working with the agency.

"We can't ever completely undo everything that's been done," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at the Martin County Sheriff's Office in Stuart, about the 11 people who have been released from the county jail since former Deputy Steven O'Leary was fired for falsifying narcotics arrests. Snyder said the agency has submitted about 120 specimens to a lab for examination after it was discovered that some substances that were the basis of some narcotics arrests were not drugs. "We don't trust anything Deputy O'Leary said," Snyder said.

In total, he had 89 drug-related arrests, sheriff's officials said. Ten people he arrested on drug-related charges were released from jail and their charges dropped in January 2019.

Months after O'Leary was fired, lab results from the Indian River Crime Laboratory showed substances that were the basis of 26 of his narcotics arrests were not drugs, but instead were substances such as crushed headache medicine, laundry detergent, mints and other legal items.

O’Leary was arrested in Tallahassee in July 2019 and brought to the Martin County Jail where he remained on a $1 million bond.

This story will be updated.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Former Martin County deputy lands in state prison for faking drug busts