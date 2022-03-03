Former Martinsville police chief Kurt Spivey files lawsuit against city

Kurt Spivey

MARTINSVILLE — A former police chief for the city of Martinsville has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging he is owed more than $26,000 in unused compensation time, vacation time and sick days.

Kurt Spivey filed his tort claims notice "for the city's refusal to pay him unpaid and promised benefit wages," according to a complaint for damages filed Feb. 8 in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Mayor Kenny Costin chose Spivey to lead the department shortly before taking office on Jan. 1, 2020.

Spivey's arrival came following a troubled year for the department. In January 2019, former Martinsville Police Chief Matt Long was placed on leave following a state investigation into unearned overtime pay. Long is scheduled to plead guilty in April to charges of theft and official misconduct.

Others are reading: Former Mooresville business owner sentenced in theft case after guilty plea.

Prior to arriving in Martinsville, Spivey had served for 24 years in the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, where he worked street patrols and later joined the vice unit to investigate the criminal underworld.

He sought to put an end to the "leadership carousel" at the Martinsville Police Department, which had gone through about 10 police chiefs in the previous 12 years.

His tenure was ultimately brief, however, and his reasons for leaving were not shared publicly.

Mooresville eyesore: Town council gets update on downtown building.

Following his resignation on Jan. 29, 2021, Spivey was told he was owed around $35,000 in accrued benefits, according to the complaint. On Feb. 12, 2021, he was paid an installment of $8,868 and was informed by a city employee that there would be another check on Feb. 26 that year; however, he never received another check, the complaint reads.

In June, Spivey requested payment of the balance of his unpaid wages. The city attorney responded by asking for documentation supporting his request, according to the complaint.

Story continues

Spivey argues that the documentation "was already in the possession of the City as evidenced by the City's first installment payment" in February 2021.

Spivey is being represented by Indianapolis attorney Tae Sture.

A checkered past: 2-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr. races into Martinsville for book signing.

The city hasn't responded to the complaint. When asked if the city planned to work out an agreement with Spivey, city attorney Dale Coffey said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Contact reporter Peter Blanchard at 765-346-2942 or pblanchard@reporter-times.com. Follow him on Twitter @peterlblanchard.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Kurt Spivey, former Martinsville PD chief, files lawsuit against city