Former Maryland high school teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing a student

A former teacher in Maryland has pleaded guilty to charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old student and being in possession of explicit material of another minor, the Department of Justice announced.

Kirkland Shipley, 48, a former teacher at Walt Whitman High School in Montgomery County, entered a plea agreement Friday as he faced charges of sexually abusing a student at least twice between May 2018 and June 2018, Fox 5 Washington D.C. reported.

Shipley was the 17-year-old student’s teacher and rowing coach at the time of the incidents, the DOJ said.

The former teacher also faced charges for being in possession of sexually explicit materials of another student, whom he allegedly had a sexual relationship with back in 2013, FOX 5 reported.

The student was also 17-years-old at the time of the alleged sexual activities and was underage while the two exchanged explicit videos and pictures.

Shipley was that student’s teacher as well, for at least one year, and her row team coach from 2009 to 2013, FOX 5 reported.

Shipley started his tenure at the school in 2001. Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested him in August 2021 over the allegations.

The former teacher will be required to be registered as a sex offender for life. His sentencing is scheduled for September, later this year.