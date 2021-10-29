Ex-Maryland man who joined al-Qaida sentenced at Guantanamo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN FOX
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — A military jury imposed a sentence of 26 years Friday on a former Maryland man who admitted joining al-Qaida and has been held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. But under a plea deal, the man could be released as soon as next year because of his cooperation with U.S. authorities.

The sentencing of Majid Khan is the culmination of the first trial by military commission for one of the 14 so-called high-value detainees who were sent to the U.S. naval base in Cuba in 2006 after being held in a clandestine network of overseas CIA detention facilities and subjected to the harsh interrogation program developed in response to the 9/11 attacks.

Khan, a 41-year-old citizen of Pakistan who came to the U.S. in the 1990s and graduated from high school near Baltimore, earlier pleaded guilty to war crimes charges that included conspiracy and murder for his involvement in al-Qaida plots such as the deadly bombing of the J.W. Marriott hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August 2003.

He apologized for his actions, which included planning al-Qaida attacks in the U.S. after 9/11 and a failed plot to kill former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf. During a two-hour statement to jurors on Thursday, he said: “I did it all, no excuse. And I am very sorry to everyone I have hurt."

The jury of eight military officers was required to reach a sentence of 25 to 40 years. Jurors heard of Khan’s extensive cooperation with U.S. authorities following his guilty plea and heard a two-hour statement from the prisoner describing his brutal CIA interrogation and captivity in the three years before he came to Guantanamo.

In addition to the sentence, the jury foreman said seven of the eight jurors had drafted a letter to Pentagon legal authorities recommending clemency to the defendant, which is an option under the military commission legal system.

A pretrial agreement means he could be released as early as February, at which point he would be resettled in an as-yet to be determined third country. He cannot return to Pakistan.

Jurors were not told about the pretrial agreement, which requires a Pentagon legal official known as a convening authority to cut his sentence to no more than 11 years because of his cooperation. He would also be given credit for some of the time he has already spent in custody.

Despite that agreement, the prosecution urged the jury to recommend a sentence at the higher end of the range as the defense urged jurors to consider Khan’s cooperation, contrition and the brutal conditions of his captivity.

“Since the commission of these crimes, Majid is a different person,” said Army Maj. Michael Lyness, a defense attorney. “Majid Khan is reformed and deserving of your mercy.”

Army Col. Walter Foster, the lead prosecutor, sought to cast doubt on Khan’s story of being led astray by radical Islam as a young man. He conceded the prisoner had also experienced “extremely rough treatment” at the hands of the CIA, but pivoted to remind the court of the 11 people killed in the Marriott bombing.

“He is still alive and with us today, a luxury that the dead and victims of the J.W. Marriott bombing do not have,” Foster said.

Khan’s cooperation is expected to help with other war crimes cases at Guantanamo, one involving five men held there who are charged with planning and aiding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Such cases have been bogged down for years in the pretrial stage at the base and become one of the obstacles to closing the detention enter.

____

The Associated Press viewed proceedings at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay from a video feed at Fort Meade, Maryland.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US and Indian soldiers met for a mock UN mission, counter-drone and high altitude training

    Indian and U.S. troops are realizing they’re, “much stronger and more effective together," said a U.S. Army colonel involved in the exercise.

  • Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

    Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the Horn of Africa, flew into Khartoum two days before Monday's coup, as concerns mounted that the transition was running into trouble due to mounting tension between the generals and civilians. But instead of heeding the warning, the army did just the opposite, acting on a plan to seize power that two diplomats and three Sudanese official sources said had been developed over the preceding weeks.

  • Mexican economy shrinks for first time since pandemic rebound

    Mexico's economy shrank 0.2 percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, the first quarterly decline since recovery from the pandemic began, preliminary data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday. Service sector activity in the country was roiled during the summer from a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic, while global supply chain disruptions have weighed on a recovery in manufacturing, notably in key sectors like carmaking. Nikhil Sanghani, an analyst at Capital Economics, said the latest figures left GDP 2.3% below pre-pandemic levels, though he suggested the August data may be revised up and noted the economy was "heading in the right direction" going into October.

  • How Jonah Prill Went From Montana Landscaper to Country-Singing TikToker as Singer Premieres Video

    "This new career of mine is so much fun and fulfilling and it's definitely a dream to be chasing all of this," Prill tells PEOPLE

  • Madonna says Ye's Donda is only recent album that's inspired her — despite featuring DaBaby

    The pop icon says she doesn't agree with the controversial rapper's politics and was conflicted over his inclusion of DaBaby, whose inflammatory comments about HIV/AIDS she previously condemned as "hateful."

  • The US Navy is going underground as NATO increases its focus on its northern border with Russia

    Distributing US Navy capabilities around the world "drives down risk" in an era of great-power competition, a US admiral said.

  • 3 years after Bulger's killing: No charges, still questions

    Meanwhile, the lack of answers has only fueled rumors and spurred claims by Bulger's family that the frail 89-year-old was “deliberately sent to his death” at the penitentiary nicknamed “Misery Mountain.” “This was really a dereliction of duty," said Joe Rojas, a union representative for the correctional staff at the Florida prison where Bulger was held before being transferred to USP Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. Bulger was found dead on Oct. 30, 2018, hours after arriving at Hazelton from the Coleman prison in Florida, where he was serving a life sentence for participating in 11 killings.

  • North Korea Is Slapping Nukes Onto Submarines

    It could be Kim Jong-un's life insurance policy.

  • India's IRCTC cuts losses as railways ministry drops convenience fee sharing plan

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) pared most of their sharp early losses on Friday, as the government reversed its decision to take 50% share of the state-owned company's revenue from convenience fees. IRCTC plunged as much as 30% in its sharpest intraday fall since listing in 2019, wiping off as much as 219 billion rupees ($2.93 billion) from its market valuation, after the Ministry of Railways asked it on Thursday to share 50% of revenue earned from convenience fees from Nov. 1. But the stock pared most of these losses after the Indian government withdrew its decision earlier this morning.

  • How this suburban school board became the hottest issue in the Virginia governor's race

    Loudoun County's school politics – from race debates to assault charges – are defining Virginia's elections. Is it a preview of national races?

  • Pakistan Islamists clash with police over French cartoons

    The clash broke out at a rally of the banned Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) on a highway in Sheikhupura, just outside Lahore, as the group prepared to march on the capital Islamabad, a spokesman for the Punjab police said on Wednesday.Police said TLP activists armed with pistols and automatic weapons including AK-47 rifles opened fire on security forces controlling the demonstrators.Rao Sardar Ali Khan, inspector general of the Punjab police, said four officers were killed and at least 263 wounded. TLP spokespeople said several of the group's activists had also been killed or wounded in the clash.Thousands of TLP activists have been blocking Pakistan's busiest highway since Friday, demanding the release of their leader and the expulsion of France's ambassador over the publication of a series of caricatures depicting the Prophet Mohammad by a French satirical magazine.After days of tension, including a clash last week in which three police officers were killed, the Interior Ministry ordered paramilitary Rangers to be deployed under anti-terrorism laws.It is the group's third countrywide protest campaign since 2017 over caricatures which are considered deeply insulting by Muslims.The French magazine Charlie Hebdo first published the cartoons in 2006 and republished them last year to mark the opening of a trial over a deadly attack on its offices in Paris by Islamist militants in 2015. Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government would use force to block the Islamists from entering the capital Islamabad.

  • Biden says Democrats reached 'historic' deal on spending bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Democratic Party has reached an economic framework on a spending bill that includes historic investments in the country and that will help reduce the deficit. Biden made the remarks from the White House, just before he is expected to head overseas for a meeting of G20 leaders in Rome and then the U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. "Today, I’m pleased to announce after months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, I think we have, I know we have a historic economic framework," Biden said.

  • What is COP26 and when does this ‘ambitious’ global climate change event begin?

    A host of extreme weather this year brings added intensity to what some have called the most ambitious, and possibly most critical, convergence of global powers to discuss climate change in decades.

  • Under Biden's new budget offer, 'Choice Neighborhood' grants for affordable housing could be expanded to more cities

    HUD's signature Choice Neighborhoods program would expand under the Build Back Better Act being pushed by the Biden Administration.

  • Colorado took a revolutionary step to reform policing. Here's how we did it.

    Advocates from BLM to law enforcement lobbies stood together for justice in 2020, backing Colorado's progressive policing reform law.

  • Garland claims DOJ official who badmouthed Durham inquiry has 'nothing' to do with it

    A National Security Division official who publicly criticized John Durham’s special counsel investigation before joining the Justice Department has "nothing whatsoever to do with" the inquiry, Attorney General Merrick Garland testified on Wednesday.

  • Win toss, win World Cup: Is T20 title all on flip of a coin?

    A team may be blessed with the fastest bowlers, most destructive batsmen, wiliest spinners and sharpest fielders, but will the fate of the T20 World Cup rest merely on the outcome of the coin toss?

  • Coinbase overtakes Tik Tok in popularity on iPhone

    The recent bull run of one Shiba Inu (SHIB) may have contributed to the rise of Coinbase above apps such as Instagram, Youtube, and Tik Tok on the Apple app store. Probably nothing pic.twitter.

  • Sudan coup leader says he'll appoint new premier within week

    In an interview with Russia’s state-owned Sputnik news agency published Friday, Abdel-Fattah Burhan said the new premier will form a cabinet that will share leadership of the country with the armed forces. “We have a patriotic duty to lead the people and help them in the transition period until elections are held," Burhan said in the interview. On Monday, Burhan dissolved the transitional government and detained Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok, many government officials and political leaders in a coup condemned by the United States and the West.

  • Britain must be punished for Brexit, says France

    Britain must be shown that Brexit is "damaging", the French prime minister told Brussels as he called for support for tougher sanctions in the fish war.