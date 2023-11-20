Former Maryland state trooper convicted of sexually abusing minor years ago

A former Maryland State Police trooper was found guilty Friday of sexually abusing a Washington County girl more than 16 years ago following a four-day trial in Washington County Circuit Court.

A jury of eight men and four women found Brian Hanford Murphy, 50, of Frederick County, Md., guilty of three felonies: sexual abuse of a minor while he was temporarily responsible for her supervision; knowingly soliciting a minor to engage in sexual acts; and sexual abuse of a minor — engaging in a continuing course of conduct over at least 90 days.

Murphy faces up to 30 years in state prison on the continuing course of conduct conviction alone, according to court records.

Lead defense attorney Tara LeCompte and Deputy State's Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer had no comment after court was adjourned Friday afternoon.

Murphy's sentencing will occur later.

Murphy was indicted on those charges in March 2019. His trial began Tuesday after delays that included the COVID-19 pandemic.

The allegations stemmed from a now 29-year-old woman coming forward in 2018 about sexual abuse by Murphy, a family friend, while both lived in Washington County and she was elementary- and middle-school age.

The Herald-Mail does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

Motherhood, sobriety led to victim coming forward

The woman told the jury she came forward years later after becoming a mother and being sober.

The victim testified for hours on the witness stand Tuesday while a therapy dog, a Portuguese water dog, was by her in the witness stand, out of sight of the jury.

Among the instances of sexual abuse she testified about were that during multiple picnics in Washington County, Murphy grabbed her from behind while against the wall of the deep end of the pool and violated her with his finger.

When asked why she didn't say anything to anyone at the time about these incidents, the woman said she was scared, that Murphy was a "cop" and he would say, "It's OK. I'm a cop."

She also described Murphy raping her, including at his home when she was elementary-school aged. Murphy lived in Washington County at the time.

Specific date of sexual solicitation charge

While some of the incidents could not be pinned down to specific dates, the sexual solicitation charge was specifically said to have occurred on or about Jan. 16, 2007. At that time Murphy would have been 33 and the victim 12.

At that time Murphy was one of the people helping the children in the victim's family while the parents went on a trip. Murphy took the girl to a sporting event and she said, while in the vehicle in the parking lot, he pulled his genitalia out and said, "Do you want to have some fun?"

But the woman said she hopped in back of the vehicle and made a call.

Asked why at that point she told him no, the woman said she was mad because she was late to her event and was crying when she entered the building.

She testified that the sexual abuse stopped when she was in middle school. At some point, she realized it was not normal and that Murphy was "weird" and "creepy." She would describe him that way to multiple people, but said people were dismissive of her comments at the time.

The dynamic between the girl and Murphy changed around the time of the solicitation incident, the victim testified.

How did the woman say her behavior was affected?

Among the changes in the youth's behavior that the victim and family members testified about were that the girl repeatedly did not want to sleep in her bedroom alone and tried to sleep in her parents' room, did sometimes sleep in siblings' rooms and even slept in the hall.

She and her parents also testified to personality changes the girl went through, including screaming and at one point assaulting her mother. The victim admitted to using drugs to "numb it all."

Her parents testified to hiring a succession of therapists for their daughter.

The woman said she is now sober. Her relationships with her parents and siblings, once distant, are now "amazing" and they continue to work on those relationships, she said.

Did the defendant take the stand?

Murphy took the stand on Thursday and denied the allegations of sexual abuse and solicitation.

Among the state's witnesses were current and retired state police involved in the 2018 investigation after the woman came forward as an adult as well as some involved in a 2007 investigation into Murphy.

While the jury heard about two search and seizure warrants served at Murphy's home for the earlier investigation, and about numerous photos of the young clothed victim found at the home of Murphy and his wife, they did not hear that Murphy was convicted in 2007 on multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

LeCompte filed a motion on Nov. 9 seeking to exclude evidence of other crimes and the prior conviction, writing that it could "unfairly prejudice the jury."

Murphy was sentenced in 2008 to a suspended one-year jail term and ordered to serve three years of supervised probation.

Judge denies request for release until sentencing

After the jury found Murphy guilty on Friday, LeCompte asked Judge Brett R. Wilson to reconsider holding Murphy in the Washington County Detention Center until his sentencing. She said Murphy had been on release for four years, had always made his court appearances and there was a holiday coming up.

Wilson denied LeCompte's request and ordered Murphy to be held at the local jail.

Wilson ordered a pre-sentence investigation and a psychiatric evaluation for Murphy, noting that at least one of the convictions requires the psychiatric evaluation.

Mollett-Gaumer said Murphy will be required to register, for his lifetime, on the sex offender registry.

According to an Aug. 26, 2020, court filing, Murphy rejected a plea offer from the state.

After mentioning on the witness stand his move to Washington County in late 2001, Murphy said he was working as a Westminster (Md.) barracks road trooper.

According to a December 2007 Herald-Mail story about Murphy's 2007 conviction, he had been a trooper for seven years and was assigned to road patrol duties at the Frederick barracks. He was suspended from duty that May.

Per the law firm that represented Murphy in December 2007, Murphy retired from the Maryland State Police some time after the child pornography charges were filed against him, according to Herald-Mail archives. He retired on medical disability.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Former MSP trooper found guilty of sexually abusing girl years ago