Former Marysville resident allegedly threatened to shoot flight captain

Feb. 14—A former Delta Airlines pilot who was indicted for allegedly threatening to shoot a flight captain mid-flight was a former Marysville resident, according to federal court documents.

Jonathan Dunn, 42, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was indicted by a Utah grand jury on Oct. 18, 2023, and charged with interfering with a flight crew. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Utah, Dunn threatened to shoot the flight's captain while traveling from Atlanta to Salt Lake City on Aug. 22, 2022.

Dunn was reportedly permitted by TSA to carry a firearm on the flight deck for security purposes. During the flight, a passenger had a medical issue and the flight's captain — who is unnamed in court documents — advised Dunn the flight could be diverted to Grand Junction, Colorado, if the passenger's condition worsened. Dunn allegedly objected to this change in plan and described in substantial detail how he would shoot the captain for "going crazy," according to the Department of Justice.

A two-page federal indictment alleges that Dunn "did assault and intimidate a crew member of an aircraft, thereby interfering with the performance of the duties of the crew member and lessening the ability of the crew member to perform those duties, and did use a dangerous weapon in assaulting and intimidating the crew member."

John Huber, Dunn's attorney and a former Utah federal prosecutor, argued that the altercation was a "misunderstanding" and Dunn's comments were intended as a joke. The captain reportedly did not perceive the threats as a joke and told authorities that he was concerned Dunn would use his firearm to "relieve" him of command of the aircraft.

Dunn first appeared before a federal court on Jan. 4 and has a trial date set for March 12. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

"The safety and security of our crews and passengers is our highest priority, and this individual's action is wholly inconsistent with that mission," the Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement.

NBC News reported that Dunn completed "20 years of satisfactory service" with the U.S. Air Force having entered the Air Force Reserves Service in 2000 and serving active duty between 2003 and 2014.

During his Air Force career, Dunn filed a lawsuit in February 2022 against the Department of Defense, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, and two of his commanding officers to avoid punishment for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19, NBC News reported.

According to the lawsuit, he last lived in Marysville, flew combat missions over Afghanistan, and took command of the California 452 Contingency Response Squadron in 2021. The Appeal reached out to Beale Air Force Base to confirm whether Dunn was stationed there while living in Marysville, but did not receive a response by press time on Wednesday.

The complaint alleges that Dunn was threatened with discharge due to his "religiously compelled refusal" of the vaccine. His request for a religious exemption was reportedly denied and his appeal rejected and he was told he'd be relieved of command by Feb. 14, 2022, NBC News reported. However, this case ultimately became moot after Congress repealed the mandate requiring all service members to be vaccinated, Dunn's attorney in this case Donald Falk said.