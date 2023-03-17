Former Maryville Apostolic teacher faces new sexual abuse charges in Sevier County

Joseph “Kade” Abbott, a former Maryville Apostolic Christian Academy middle school teacher, has been charged with two more counts of sexual abuse by an authority figure, this time in a different county, Knox News has learned.

The charge is related to the same girl Abbott was charged with abusing in Blount County.

Abbott turned himself in and quickly posted $75,000 bond March 17.

Abbott, 26, previously taught at the Maryville Apostolic Christian Academy, the school housed within First Apostolic Church of Maryville. He was listed as a staff member as recently as August.

He was also a worship leader, appearing on albums and projects with the church.

Where was Abbott charged?

The new charges stem from a Sevier County grand jury, which returned the charges after determining there was enough evidence to show Abbott committed a crime against a minor.

Public records don't disclose how the two were interacting in Sevier County, but First Apostolic Church of Maryville has a satellite campus in Sevierville.

Abbott's attorney Jonathan Cooper said Abbott voluntarily surrendered to Sevier County authorities Friday and was released on bond.

"We have not yet had an opportunity to carefully review or investigate the allegations, but these allegations were not unforeseen," Cooper said in an emailed statement to Knox News.

"We will follow all conditions of release and appear in court as scheduled," he said.

How we got here

Abbott was arrested in January in North Carolina and brought to Blount County on a charge of sexual battery by an authority figure after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

He was originally scheduled to be back in Blount County court March 17 for a status hearing but that has been postponed until April 17.

Joseph "Kade" Abbott was a middle school teacher at Apostolic Christian Academy which is housed inside the First Apostolic Church of Maryville.

A Blount County judge allowed Abbott to return to Mississippi, where he's from, with a monitoring device. He has not yet been arraigned on the new charges in Sevier County.

The family has filed a lawsuit

Abbott, First Apostolic Church of Maryville and the school it runs have been sued by the parents of the girl on allegations he sexually assaulted her several times in 2022. The family is suing for $4.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Why we’re not naming the alleged victim

Police began investigating Abbott in June after he was accused by the girl's parents of sex abuse. Knox News is not naming the girl or her family because she is a minor and says she's a victim of sexual abuse.

Why was he in North Carolina?

As previously reported by Knox News, Abbott moved after being accused of having the relationship with the girl. He made his way to Matthews, North Carolina, where he volunteered at Abundant Life Church, an Apostolic congregation near Charlotte.

While at the church, Abbott led a group named Balling, which was "a small group meant to fellowship in the love of recreational activities to get the ole pumper going.” The page listing the group has since been removed from the church’s website.

The church’s pastor, Brent Watts, has said he was not aware of any legal issues for Abbott.

What do the charges mean?

The charge of sexual battery by an authority figure is used against defendants who use their job or legal status to take advantage of their victim, or who have parental or custodial authority.

