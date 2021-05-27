Former Mashantucket chairman, tribal court officials named in federal lawsuit

May 27—A lawsuit naming the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, a former tribal chairman and the chief judge of the tribal court as defendants has been filed in U.S. District Court in New Haven.

Brought by Vanessa Hyman, a one-time girlfriend of former tribal Chairman Michael Thomas, the suit takes issue with the tribal court's handling of a long-running dispute between Hyman and Thomas over custody of their minor daughter.

The suit also names others connected with the dispute.

Hyman, who alleges the defendants conspired to violate her constitutional rights under the Fifth and 14th amendments, says in the suit that the defendants have caused her physical and mental suffering. She seeks actual damages of $10 million.

Neither Hyman nor Thomas responded Wednesday to messages seeking comment. Thomas has yet to respond to the suit.

Thomas Londregan, chief judge of the tribal court; Jennifer Apes, the tribal court clerk; and the tribe are represented by Elizabeth Conway, the tribe's legal counsel, while the other defendants — Robert F. Coyne, the tribe's family relations officer; and Gregory Carnese and Maxine Matta, attorneys who acted as guardians ad litem during the custody dispute — are represented by Avon attorney Edward Gasser.

Guardians ad litem are appointed by a court to represent the interests of minors.

Conway did not respond Wednesday to a message seeking comment. Gasser declined to comment.

Conway and Gasser asked Judge Kari A. Dooley last week for an extension of time to file pleadings, indicating their clients are likely to seek dismissal of the case on jurisdictional grounds.

Hyman, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is representing herself. In filing the suit on April 1, she asked that it be sealed and that the court appoint an attorney to represent her. Both requests were denied.

Thomas served as chairman of the tribe from 2003 to 2009. In 2013, he was convicted by a federal jury of embezzling from the tribe while chairman and served 16 months in prison. He later returned to a position in tribal government.

