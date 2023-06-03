Former Mason County school counselor arrested on multiple sexual assault allegations

In April, a 15-year-old girl was reported missing to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Before deputies arrived, the family of the girl found her a mile away from their home. She was with a Shelton High School counselor.

Both the girl and the counselor were interviewed that night, and although the incident was suspicious, investigators could not establish any crime occurred.

After the sheriff’s department made contact with the Shelton School District, the counselor was placed on administrative leave.

Over the past two months, detectives continued to investigate.

Additional complaints of inappropriate contact with other female students were reported and investigated.

On Friday, the counselor was arrested at his home and booked into the Mason County Jail on charges of rape of a child, child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit contact.

The counselor is no longer employed by the school district.




