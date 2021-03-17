Former Mason firefighter indicted for assaulting fire chief and police officer

Mar. 17—A Fairfield Twp. man who is a former Mason firefighter has been indicted on felony charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer and the fire chief in January.

Joseph Mikal Bales, 27, of Mason-Montgomery Road, assaulted Mason Police Sgt. Jeremy Saylor and Mason Fire Chief Bryan Brumagen at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the firehouse on Mason Montgomery Road, according to the police report.

Bales was charged with two counts of felony assault; disrupting public service, also a felony; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor. On Monday, he was indicted on the two fourth-degree felonies and a the second-degree misdemeanor.

The Mason police report says officers were called to the station on a report of fight. Bales punched Brumagen twice in the face and punched Saylor in the face, according to Mason Municipal Court documents.

Bales refused to allow himself to be placed in handcuffs and fought officers, according to court documents.

"Joseph Bales was transported to Atrium Medical Center for evaluation," the heavily redacted police report says.

Reports do not indicate how the incident began, and Assistant Warren County Prosecutor Steve Knippen said he did not know the circumstances of the incident.

Bales posted at $12,500 cash or surety bond on Feb. 10. As part of his bond release, he was ordered to stay away from city property and have no contact with city employees or the alleged victims.

Jennifer Heft, Mason assistant city manager, said in January that Bales, who was a Mason firefighter/EMT, was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending investigation. He has since resigned his position. she said Tuesday.

A summons was issued Monday for Bales on the indicted charges. The case is assigned to Warren County Pleas Judge Donald Oda II, but an arraignment date has not yet been set.