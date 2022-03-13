Former Mass. athletic director arrested in Pelham for alleged sexual contact with a child

Mar. 13—A former athletic director at a Catholic school in Massachusetts has been charged with sexually assaulting a student in Pelham, police said.

James Parker, 24, of Methuen, Mass., and the former athletic director at Saint Michael School in Lowell, Mass., turned himself in to Pelham detectives on an active arrest warrant on Friday, police said. He is charged with two counts of felonious sexual contact with a child over the age of 13 and interference with custody in-state.

Police said the charges stemmed from an incident that took place Nov. 14. Parker was an employee at the same school the involved child attended at the time of the alleged crime, police said.

Parker — who worked as athletic director at St. Michael School for less than three months in 2021 — was arraigned in Lowell District Court back on Nov. 24 on a charge of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14.

Pelham police said in a release that detectives with the Lowell Police Department contacted them at the end of November about Parker. According to Pelham police, detectives said they were investigating a crime in Lowell that may have also occurred in Pelham.

Pelham detectives conducted their own investigation before issuing an arrest warrant for Parker, police said.

Parker was employed as athletic director at St. Michael's School at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. But on Nov. 19, school Principal Mark Rocha sent a letter to parents and staff announcing Parker's termination, a few days prior to his arraignment in Lowell District Court.

In the letter, Rocha said Parker was being dismissed for "violating school policy regarding communications with a student."

"The action is unexpected to all of us at the school," Rocha said in the letter.

Parker was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court South in Nashua at a later date.