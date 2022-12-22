Former Massachusetts State Police Captain facing child pornography charges

A former Massachusetts State Police captain is facing charges of allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, Francis Hart, 62, is facing one count of dissemination of child pornography and seven counts possession of child pornography.

According to the AG’s office, officials began an investigation in January 2021 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email address registered to Hart had uploaded a file containing suspected images of child pornography. The investigation also revealed that Hart allegedly sent images of child pornography to another iPhone in another state.

Hart was arrested in August 2021 at his Amherst residence. Officials seized various digital devices including two different desktop computers, external hard drives and an iPhone. Images of child pornography were found on the devices.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Vanessa Madge of AG Healey’s Criminal Bureau and Special Assistant Attorney General Stephanie Jimenez, with assistance from Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Amherst Police, and the AG’s Digital Evidence Laboratory.

