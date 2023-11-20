Former massage therapist charged with raping woman at Westlake spa pleads not guilty

[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an appointment last month pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday morning.

Kyle Carthens, 32, of Cleveland Heights, was indicted Oct. 31 in Cuyahoga County on single counts of rape and sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition in the alleged encounter on Oct. 14 at Spa West along Center Ridge Road in Westlake.

The woman, who came to the spa for a deep tissue massage, told police that Carthens touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. She later underwent a medical evaluation for sexual assault. That evidence was turned over to police.

Spa operators told police Carthens had only been working there a short time before the incident. He was fired.

Police arrested Carthens on Oct. 17 while he was on his way to work in a rideshare.

Carthens remains free after posting 10% of a $50,000 bond on Oct. 24. That bond was reduced from $100,000 during his initial appearance in the lower court.

He’s due back in court for a pretrial on Dec. 12.

Carthens offered in-home services through the “Soothe” app, according to police, who are now asking any other potential victims to come forward. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call detectives at 440-871-3311.

