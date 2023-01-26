Former Massena cop takes plea deal in conspiracy case

Jan. 26—POTSDAM — A former Massena police officer who was fired after being charged with lying to Potsdam police about a New Year's Eve hit-and-run has taken a plea deal.

Joshua E. Underwood, 23, of Massena, pleaded guilty in Potsdam Town Court to unsafe backing, a traffic infraction. He was ordered to pay a $107 fine and a $93 surcharge. He was represented by attorney Edward F. Narrow.

Underwood was originally charged with sixth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor, as well as unsafe backing and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was an officer with the Massena Police Department and was fired as a result of his arrest. Underwood had been appointed to the Massena Police Department on May 17 last year.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the misdemeanor conspiracy count was dropped because Underwood has lost his job and won't ever be a police officer again because he lost his law enforcement credentials with the New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services due to the arrest.

"That part of the situation, the fact that one he was terminated form his current position, plus the fact he can never be an officer again, went into allowing the plea," the DA said. "It was a class B misdemeanor. It was the lowest possible misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty to what he'd done with the traffic infraction."

Also arrested in connection with the incident was a second local police officer, 22-year-old Logan S. Chilton, of Massena. He is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and making a false written statement. He appeared Wednesday in Potsdam Town Court and had his case adjourned until March 22. He is also represented by Mr. Narrow.

Chilton was an officer with the Norwood Police Department and was fired as a result of being arrested. He had been appointed a part-time Norwood officer on July 25 last year. Chilton is also a part-time Norfolk police officer and was terminated on Jan. 12.

"We took 60 days to allow the district attorney's office and myself to talk about the facts and circumstances of the arrest," Mr. Narrow said. "I know the district attorney's office will give the same consideration they give to every defendant who has no criminal history whatsoever and faces their first charges."

He says his clients are young adults with no criminal records who made unfortunate decisions and should be treated as such.

"With age sometimes comes wisdom and maturity. Decisions adults make later in life don't always reflect the same decision making they would have undertaken when they were much younger," Mr. Narrow said. "Mr. Chilton has lost two jobs ... and is unlikely to get a new job in his chosen profession. That's a disproportionate punishment for a petty offense."

"Everyone is focusing on the fact he's a police officer. The alleged crimes didn't occur while he was on duty. They involved personal matters ... it doesn't affect the integrity of any ongoing police investigation," he said.

The third person arrested stemming from the incident was Katy P. Underwood, 22, of Massena. She is charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and making a false written statement. She appeared in Potsdam Town Court on Wednesday and had her case adjourned until March 1. She is represented by attorney Daniel C. Ramsey of Massena.

A local media report claims a special prosecutor may be needed for Ms. Underwood's case. Mr. Pasqua said a special prosecutor is needed only under certain circumstances, and none of them seem to apply here. Those include a defendant having a prior connection to the district attorney's office, being a victim of another crime or if the prosecutor for some reason couldn't act in a fair and impartial manner.

"We haven't made any application for a special prosecutor, and at this moment, I wouldn't have any reason to," Mr. Pasqua said Thursday morning. "You're talking about two law enforcement members I don't even know, and my office has prosecuted law enforcement members before."

Early on the morning of Jan. 1, Joshua Underwood ran into a parked car at a private residence on Pierrepont Avenue, which was reported to police around 3 a.m.

Because they fled the scene, the trio was not interviewed until a day later.

At the time of the trio's arrest, police said the three of them while being interviewed tried to deceive investigating officers by telling them Katy Underwood was the driver. All three of them were charged on the night of Jan. 4 at the Potsdam police station and released with appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.